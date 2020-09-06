Is it possible to mod this case?

Here are some pics of the case:
http://imgur.com/a/MzJONnO

This case has poor airflow and my GPU is suffering. If I didn't want to change cases, how would I go about modifying it to install a side or bottom fan? Is it possible? As you can see, I even lifted it off the desk a bit and reduced another 2-3° with that.

If it's too much of a hassle, I will just get another case(hopefully with good airflow).
 
