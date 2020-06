I have received an offer for items that I have listed for sale. However, buyer stated that he is out of USA (South Albatna, Oman) and wants me to forward to a shipping service in New Jersey. Buyer has 15 Heatware and hundreds of eBay feedback and and seems legit. I have never heard of Parcel Forwarding before. Is it safe for a Seller? What are the common scams of using such a Service? I am leaning toward selling it if there is no major red flag...