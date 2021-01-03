Is 10gb VRAM really enough for 1440p?

Decision to be made: 3080 vs 6800xt

I don't care about Ray Tracing, nor streaming, nvenc.

Some games, like doom eternal, and many others are already maxing out 8gb. 8gb is today clearly not sufficient (am talking about vram usage, not just allocation), let alone in 2 years.

Back to the 3080, and the question of will 10gb be enough for many years to come? I don't plan to swap my gpu every two years. I plan to keep it 3-5 years.

For those who think 10gb is enough today, will it be enough in 3+ years? Do you have stats of vram usage to support your arguments?
 
just hand on a bit the new versions are coming soon. 380ti 20gb vram 3060ti 16gb vram,
At what cost though?

You seem like a perfect candidate for the 6800XT if you can find one. If you don't care about Nvidia's strong points, you might as well just get the card with more VRAM that performs better at 1440p.
 
