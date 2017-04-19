Intel's 8th Generation Core Family - Coffee Lake (LGA 1151, 6C/12T)

-Sweeper_ said: I expect 8700K 6C/12T to overclock very well, if you have the right cooling setup. 6800K on a brand new 14nm proccess did 4.3-4.4 GHz. Coffee Lake is a 14nm++ product, so >4.5 GHz might be doable. Click to expand...

Yea this is a bit of a burning question for me, I'd personally want roughly 4.5~4.6GHz minimum out of the 6C to consider it worth it all things considered (pricing likely ending up very least $400+, possibly closer to $500 (~$469 or so is my guess) and assuming it only gets the standard 3~7% IPC increase).For me my guesses line roughly (highend air/water):4.2~4.4GHz conservative guess4.4~4.6GHz4.6GHz+ ambious guess, at least 4.8GHz+ is very unlikely looking already how successful Kaby Lake was in clock scaling and adding 2 cores more will add to power consumption/leakage that it would have to have further improvements in this area in order to make it possible with 6 cores and judging from how successful Kaby Lake was in this regard the odds seems unlikely. Still 4.5~4.6GHz would be sweet though, don't see it as impossible, that clock frequency advantage + slight IPC bump would be rather crucial for Intel to cut off Ryzen's competitive edge, those extra 2 cores AMD have in the few apps you get good multithreaded performance the clock frequency advantage and slight IPC advantage it will easily take back in other areas that it would fully justify ~$469 or so pricing even if it comes short of 2 cores.