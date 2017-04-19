Intel's 8th Generation Core Family - Coffee Lake (LGA 1151, 6C/12T)

Original Post

DigiTimes said:
Intel will unveil its Basin Falls platform, i.e. Skylake-X, Kaby Lake-X processors and X299 chipset, at Computex 2017 in Taipei during May 30-June 3 two months earlier than originally scheduled, and will bring forward the launch of Coffee Lake microarchitecture based on a 14nm process node from January 2018 originally to August 2017, to cope with increasing competition from AMD's Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 processors, according to Taiwan-based PC vendors.

The Basin Falls-based products are expected to be launched at the E3 gaming show in the US in June, with the official release at the end of the month.

The Skylake-X series has three 140W processors featuring 6-, 8- and 10-core architectures, while the Kaby Lake-X series has an 112W quad-core processor. In August, Intel will release a top-end 12-core Skylake-X processor.

Meanwhile, AMD is planning to announce its top-end 16-core Ryzen processor and X399 platform in the third quarter to compete for the gaming market.

As for the 14nm-based Coffee Lake-based processors, Intel will initially release several K-series Core i7/i5/i3 processors and its Z370 chipsets in August, and will release more CPUs as well as H370, B360 and H310 chipsets at the end of 2017 or early 2018.

Intel has reportedly spent over US$100 million to order five EUV machine sets from ASML, to accelerate its pace of manufacturing.

Intel and AMD both declined to comment on unannounced products.
http://www.digitimes.com/news/a20170419PD207.html

- 6C/8C/10C Skylake-X launch at the end of June
- 12C Skylake-X SKU confirmed and launching in August!
- Considering 12C is now an option at the top, we may get higher core count options for lower prices than Broadwell-E (8C Skylake-X replacing 6850K / 10C replacing 6900K?)
- Coffee Lake-S will be released in August along with Z370 chipset motherboards
- Several K-series Core i7/i5/i3 processors planned!
- H370, B360 and H310 chipsets motherboard at the end of 2017 or early 2018


July 28 & August 8 Updates

Intel® Core™ i7-8700K and Core™ i7-8700 Specifications

5QpkNjW.jpg


Core i7-8700K
6C/12T
12MB L3
3.7 GHz Base
4.3 GHz 6-core Turbo
4.4 GHz 4-core Turbo
4.6 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.7 GHz 1-core Turbo
95W TDP

Core i7-8700
6C/12T
12MB L3
3.2 GHz Base
4.3 GHz 6-core Turbo
4.3 GHz 4-core Turbo
4.5 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.6 GHz 1-core Turbo
65W TDP

Intel® Core™ i5-8600K and Core™ i5-8400 Specifications

65l33o8.jpg


Core i5-8600K
6C/6T
9MB L3
3.6 GHz Base
4.1 GHz 6-core Turbo
4.2 GHz 4-core Turbo
4.2 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.3 GHz 1-core Turbo
95W TDP

Core i5-8400
6C/6T
9MB L3
2.8 GHz Base
3.8 GHz 6-core Turbo
3.9 GHz 4-core Turbo
3.9 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.0 GHz 1-core Turbo
65W TDP

Intel® Core™ i3-8350K and Core™ i3-8100 Specifications

o0eg97Q.png

 
Great news. But whats the point of buying 4 core kaby x or 6 core skylake x if you have a faster 6 core coffeelake in august?
 
Skyblue said:
Great news. But whats the point of buying 4 core kaby x or 6 core skylake x if you have a faster 6 core coffeelake in august?
Platform. Also Skylake-X isn't like Skylake or Kaby Lake.
 
Skyblue said:
Great news. But whats the point of buying 4 core kaby x or 6 core skylake x if you have a faster 6 core coffeelake in august?
Cause you have to wait til August and you need a computer now? Why buy a model year 2017 car when 2018s are coming out? Why buy a 2018 when the 2019s come out the year after!
 
Love to know the frequency, TDP of the 6C/12T coffee lake top tier. Will it be 95W and lower frequency or will they say screw it and make it 33% higher?

Hope someone makes a very slick z370 ITX board with more than 1 USBC on it too. (Pref thunderbolt 3)
 
AbRASiON said:
Love to know the frequency, TDP of the 6C/12T coffee lake top tier. Will it be 95W and lower frequency or will they say screw it and make it 33% higher?
Its 95W. I think you can expect 4Ghz or above. Its using 14nm++ process and its 149mm2.

Kaby Lake on 14nm+ clocks at 3.6Ghz base, 4.2Ghz turbo for a 65W part. And that includes system agents, memory controller, graphics etc.
 
Shintai said:
Its 95W. I think you can expect 4Ghz or above. Its using 14nm++ process and its 149mm2.

Kaby Lake on 14nm+ clocks at 3.6Ghz base, 4.2Ghz turbo for a 65W part. And that includes system agents, memory controller, graphics etc.
I also expect overclocking potential to equal/beat Kaby Lake due to new proccess, regardless of the core count increase. Should be enough to match/beat Ryzen 7 in many applications and expand on i7-7700K's gaming performance lead.
 
The 6 core thing is amazing- hopefully it will work on good ol z170 boards,
Was so tempted to see the 1600x and 1700x - nice to have mainstream ones from intel too.

Looks like a reaction to Ryzen, which is good
 
CFL has been known, including die size since sometime last year.
 
-Sweeper_ said:
http://www.digitimes.com/news/a20170419PD207.html

- 6C/8C/10C Skylake-X launch at the end of June
- 12C Skylake-X SKU confirmed and launching in August!
- Considering 12C is now an option at the top, we may get higher core count options for lower prices than Broadwell-E (8C Skylake-X replacing 6850K / 10C replacing 6900X?)
- Coffee Lake-S will be released in August along with Z370 chipset motherboards
- Several K-series Core i7/i5/i3 processors planned!
- H370, B360 and H310 chipsets motherboard at the end of 2017 or early 2018
great news that intel is pushing it this august instead of next yr august or jan next yr. thing is looking for, more pcie lanes via chipset/cpu, quad channel memory support and finally, does it have turbo boost max 3.0..?

if 6 cores capable of doing all 6 c at 5ghz with decent temp/voltage, then its fine i dont need turbo boost 3.0 though it'll still be sweet to have, but not having quad channel memory sucked a bit..
 
What's the difference between SKL-X 6core and Coffee Lake 6core?
Intel is going to release two different series 6c chips a few months apart?
 
Skyblue said:
And .. well, then what? What is the benefit ? Coffee lake for games and skylake x for workstations?
I am no oracle to tell you how having victim L3 and 1mb of L2 will work out in real life against what CFL-S will have. Putting aside obvious differences in platforms.
 
lolfail9001 said:
I am no oracle to tell you how having victim L3 and 1mb of L2 will work out in real life against what CFL-S will have. Putting aside obvious differences in platforms.
Fairnuf. I'm in the market for a 6 or 8 core cpu for gaming and compiling.. Just looking out for what is the best solution :)

I dont need 40 pci lanes, just enough for a gfx card and an nvme drive.
 
Are you expecting evolutionary or revolutionary with this release, what I have heard makes the former the likely. More of the same clock bumps with process maturity but more or less the same thing.
 
OrangeKhrush said:
Are you expecting evolutionary or revolutionary with this release, what I have heard makes the former the likely. More of the same clock bumps with process maturity but more or less the same thing.
For Sky-X Im expecting a 6 core 6700K but with slower clockspeeds. Coffeelake 6c might actually bring something new to the table. A 6c at 5ghz? :)
 
Skyblue said:
For Sky-X Im expecting a 6 core 6700K but with slower clockspeeds. Coffeelake 6c might actually bring something new to the table. A 6c at 5ghz? :)
5Ghz is ambitious, maybe an extreme OC at 5Ghz is plausible but operative frequency in the 4-4.3Ghz range is possible.
 
Hmm, I was considering a 7700K upgrade next month due my birthday, but if a 6C Coffee Lake is already slated for August release that's a bit hard to ignore, was expecting like very end of 2017 or beginning 2018.

If it's going for Z370 platform I suppose that is the successor of Kaby Lake and not the highend platform X299 we're talking of (which is not in my interests)? Will come down to things like price, overclockability and performance... hmmm... to wait or not to. Could always pick up a Z270 board and upgrade CPU later too but Z370 offers 6-port USB 3.1 support and maybe other small refinements to audio and alike... decisions decisions... where is that crystal ball when you need it!
 
I expect 8700K 6C/12T to overclock very well, if you have the right cooling setup. 6800K on a brand new 14nm proccess did 4.3-4.4 GHz. Coffee Lake is a 14nm++ product, so >4.5 GHz might be doable.
 
-Sweeper_ said:
I expect 8700K 6C/12T to overclock very well, if you have the right cooling setup. 6800K on a brand new 14nm proccess did 4.3-4.4 GHz. Coffee Lake is a 14nm++ product, so >4.5 GHz might be doable.
Yea this is a bit of a burning question for me, I'd personally want roughly 4.5~4.6GHz minimum out of the 6C to consider it worth it all things considered (pricing likely ending up very least $400+, possibly closer to $500 (~$469 or so is my guess) and assuming it only gets the standard 3~7% IPC increase).

For me my guesses line roughly (highend air/water):

4.2~4.4GHz conservative guess
4.4~4.6GHz
4.6GHz+ ambious guess, at least 4.8GHz+ is very unlikely looking already how successful Kaby Lake was in clock scaling and adding 2 cores more will add to power consumption/leakage that it would have to have further improvements in this area in order to make it possible with 6 cores and judging from how successful Kaby Lake was in this regard the odds seems unlikely. Still 4.5~4.6GHz would be sweet though, don't see it as impossible, that clock frequency advantage + slight IPC bump would be rather crucial for Intel to cut off Ryzen's competitive edge, those extra 2 cores AMD have in the few apps you get good multithreaded performance the clock frequency advantage and slight IPC advantage it will easily take back in other areas that it would fully justify ~$469 or so pricing even if it comes short of 2 cores.
 
Is there any reason why z170 (with z370 being same 1151 socket) shouldn't be able to support Coffee Lake? That will be nice if z170 owner could simply swap cpu, as I'm perfectly satisfied with features I have now and using 3200 Mhz memory I don't really need a higher speed support on that front.
 
Skyblue said:
Fairnuf. I'm in the market for a 6 or 8 core cpu for gaming and compiling.. Just looking out for what is the best solution :)

I dont need 40 pci lanes, just enough for a gfx card and an nvme drive.
Could depend how nuts you want to get with your PC in regards to storage and potentially future caching.
Multiple NVMe storage devices; OS/Games/general applications, or some kind of RAID (if this is simplified with next chipsets).
Future in say next 12 months an Optane Cache for gaming and other applications, just depends how will this can work outside of specific applications and in a consumer environment.

Cheers
 
Raendor said:
Is there any reason why z170 (with z370 being same 1151 socket) shouldn't be able to support Coffee Lake? That will be nice if z170 owner could simply swap cpu, as I'm perfectly satisfied with features I have now and using 3200 Mhz memory I don't really need a higher speed support on that front.
Rumours has it Coffee Lake like Icelake will have an integrated voltage regulator. That for example would kill the idea. However if it doesn't, then its likely it will work.
 
-Sweeper_ said:
http://www.digitimes.com/news/a20170419PD207.html

- 6C/8C/10C Skylake-X launch at the end of June
- 12C Skylake-X SKU confirmed and launching in August!
- Considering 12C is now an option at the top, we may get higher core count options for lower prices than Broadwell-E (8C Skylake-X replacing 6850K / 10C replacing 6900K?)
- Coffee Lake-S will be released in August along with Z370 chipset motherboards
- Several K-series Core i7/i5/i3 processors planned!
- H370, B360 and H310 chipsets motherboard at the end of 2017 or early 2018
Admittedly I'm tired, but nowhere in the article did I see mention that Coffee Lake will give us an LGA 1511 6c/12t processor. I badly want to believe and I've seen the rumor elsewhere, but I didn't see it here.
 
Caedo said:
Admittedly I'm tired, but nowhere in the article did I see mention that Coffee Lake will give us an LGA 1511 6c/12t processor. I badly want to believe and I've seen the rumor elsewhere, but I didn't see it here.
It won't. Best hope is Intel bumps their tiers down ie: puts HT on the i5.
 
Shintai said:
Rumours has it Coffee Lake like Icelake will have an integrated voltage regulator. That for example would kill the idea. However if it doesn't, then its likely it will work.
Are they trying that again? The only reason I have any interest in Coffe Lake is due to potential compatibility with my existing mITX board. If it costs a full platform upgrade just to get it, then I simply will not.
 
Caedo said:
Admittedly I'm tired, but nowhere in the article did I see mention that Coffee Lake will give us an LGA 1511 6c/12t processor. I badly want to believe and I've seen the rumor elsewhere, but I didn't see it here.
We already know this from other leaks. You can be 100% sure, Coffee Lake-S (desktop one) comes in 4C and 6C versions:

Intel-Coffee-Lake-X-Coffee-Lake-S-Coffee-Lake-H-2018-Processors.jpg
 
TaintedSquirrel said:
What's the difference between SKL-X 6core and Coffee Lake 6core?
Intel is going to release two different series 6c chips a few months apart?
cofeelake 6core might have better silicon quality cause its yet another opimization after kaby. however if all 14nm silicon are used then it wont matter, skylake-x or coffeelake will both have similar quality. skylake-X however will possibly come with more L3 Cache, turbo boost 3.0 support, quad channel memory and no IGPU.


Skyblue said:
For Sky-X Im expecting a 6 core 6700K but with slower clockspeeds. Coffeelake 6c might actually bring something new to the table. A 6c at 5ghz? :)
6c 5ghz is what im hoping, but too bad no quad channel memory support and no avx2, no turbo boost 3.0 either and less cache because its for main stream z370 =(
 
Man thanks to this thread I will wait it out for the new stuff. 6c @4ghz tdp under 95w and I'm sold. Sucks that my current 2600k/mobo/12gb ram ain't worth shit, but it's time for an upgrade!

I hope amd can kick nvidias ass so 1080ti prices go down. There needs to be competition!!!!
Everyone wins when companies compete for our money.
 
omg can't wait for release date. what are the chances we see a quad channel memory support from coffeelake mainstream?
 
