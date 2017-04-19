Intel's 8th Generation Core Family - Coffee Lake (LGA 1151, 6C/12T)

Original Post
http://www.digitimes.com/news/a20170419PD207.html
- 6C/8C/10C Skylake-X launch at the end of June
- 12C Skylake-X SKU confirmed and launching in August!
- Considering 12C is now an option at the top, we may get higher core count options for lower prices than Broadwell-E (8C Skylake-X replacing 6850K / 10C replacing 6900K?)
- Coffee Lake-S will be released in August along with Z370 chipset motherboards
- Several K-series Core i7/i5/i3 processors planned!
- H370, B360 and H310 chipsets motherboard at the end of 2017 or early 2018
July 28 & August 8 Updates
Intel® Core™ i7-8700K and Core™ i7-8700 Specifications
Core i7-8700K
6C/12T
12MB L3
3.7 GHz Base
4.3 GHz 6-core Turbo
4.4 GHz 4-core Turbo
4.6 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.7 GHz 1-core Turbo
95W TDP
Core i7-8700
6C/12T
12MB L3
3.2 GHz Base
4.3 GHz 6-core Turbo
4.3 GHz 4-core Turbo
4.5 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.6 GHz 1-core Turbo
65W TDP
Intel® Core™ i5-8600K and Core™ i5-8400 Specifications
Core i5-8600K
6C/6T
9MB L3
3.6 GHz Base
4.1 GHz 6-core Turbo
4.2 GHz 4-core Turbo
4.2 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.3 GHz 1-core Turbo
95W TDP
Core i5-8400
6C/6T
9MB L3
2.8 GHz Base
3.8 GHz 6-core Turbo
3.9 GHz 4-core Turbo
3.9 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.0 GHz 1-core Turbo
65W TDP
Intel® Core™ i3-8350K and Core™ i3-8100 Specifications
DigiTimes said:Intel will unveil its Basin Falls platform, i.e. Skylake-X, Kaby Lake-X processors and X299 chipset, at Computex 2017 in Taipei during May 30-June 3 two months earlier than originally scheduled, and will bring forward the launch of Coffee Lake microarchitecture based on a 14nm process node from January 2018 originally to August 2017, to cope with increasing competition from AMD's Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 processors, according to Taiwan-based PC vendors.
The Basin Falls-based products are expected to be launched at the E3 gaming show in the US in June, with the official release at the end of the month.
The Skylake-X series has three 140W processors featuring 6-, 8- and 10-core architectures, while the Kaby Lake-X series has an 112W quad-core processor. In August, Intel will release a top-end 12-core Skylake-X processor.
Meanwhile, AMD is planning to announce its top-end 16-core Ryzen processor and X399 platform in the third quarter to compete for the gaming market.
As for the 14nm-based Coffee Lake-based processors, Intel will initially release several K-series Core i7/i5/i3 processors and its Z370 chipsets in August, and will release more CPUs as well as H370, B360 and H310 chipsets at the end of 2017 or early 2018.
Intel has reportedly spent over US$100 million to order five EUV machine sets from ASML, to accelerate its pace of manufacturing.
Intel and AMD both declined to comment on unannounced products.
http://www.digitimes.com/news/a20170419PD207.html
- 6C/8C/10C Skylake-X launch at the end of June
- 12C Skylake-X SKU confirmed and launching in August!
- Considering 12C is now an option at the top, we may get higher core count options for lower prices than Broadwell-E (8C Skylake-X replacing 6850K / 10C replacing 6900K?)
- Coffee Lake-S will be released in August along with Z370 chipset motherboards
- Several K-series Core i7/i5/i3 processors planned!
- H370, B360 and H310 chipsets motherboard at the end of 2017 or early 2018
July 28 & August 8 Updates
Intel® Core™ i7-8700K and Core™ i7-8700 Specifications
Core i7-8700K
6C/12T
12MB L3
3.7 GHz Base
4.3 GHz 6-core Turbo
4.4 GHz 4-core Turbo
4.6 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.7 GHz 1-core Turbo
95W TDP
Core i7-8700
6C/12T
12MB L3
3.2 GHz Base
4.3 GHz 6-core Turbo
4.3 GHz 4-core Turbo
4.5 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.6 GHz 1-core Turbo
65W TDP
Intel® Core™ i5-8600K and Core™ i5-8400 Specifications
Core i5-8600K
6C/6T
9MB L3
3.6 GHz Base
4.1 GHz 6-core Turbo
4.2 GHz 4-core Turbo
4.2 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.3 GHz 1-core Turbo
95W TDP
Core i5-8400
6C/6T
9MB L3
2.8 GHz Base
3.8 GHz 6-core Turbo
3.9 GHz 4-core Turbo
3.9 GHz 2-core Turbo
4.0 GHz 1-core Turbo
65W TDP
Intel® Core™ i3-8350K and Core™ i3-8100 Specifications
Last edited: