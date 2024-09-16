Intel to split off foundary business

Possibly that they are trying to do 2 of the hardest thing in the business at the same time and competing directly with some really good company at it like Apple-TSMC-Nvidia-AMD.Samsung and everyone else was not able really able to keep up with TSMC either, arguably not many kept up with Nvidia at designing chips for money part and for a complete solution Apple is really something, like a team losing the Superbowl we can come up with a long list of reason, but we need to keep in mind that it is really hard and any strategy and management could have failed.They did miss on mobile and on GPUs straight on putting them in a very hard position no matter what and do not seem particularly well-placed in the AI money race, they are very bloated as an old company that operate in sector in massive declines (In 1999 would have thought that the world PC market would have peaked by 2011.... I think the desktop peaked maybe around 2000, but we are talking laptop+desktop combined...) can easily be:It seem really hard for anyone to not have issues with windows schedulers, they could very well have assigned a lot of good people, with a lot of time and money and yet still failed at it. It is possible to just fail, specially for very hard to do things vs great competition.