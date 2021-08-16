Intel introduces new high-performance graphics brand: Arc

Armenius
After some leaks earlier in the day Intel has officially announced that the high-performance segment for their line of discreet GPUs based on DG2 is called Arc. Products are expected to launch Q1 2022.
Intel today revealed the brand for its upcoming consumer high-performance graphics products: Intel® Arc™. The Arc brand will cover hardware, software and services, and will span multiple hardware generations, with the first generation, based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist (formerly known as DG2). Intel also revealed the code names of future generations under the Arc brand: Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.
