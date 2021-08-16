Intel introduces new high-performance graphics brand: Arc

sc5mu93 said: In Intel's launch video in the original post, woman in video says 3 BILLION gamers worldwide.

1). Where did they come up with that number, and

2). That's approaching half the population of the planet.



I'm not sure that is an accurate representation of the market.

Looks like they may have gotten the number from this DFC Intelligence report.Sounds like they break down the numbers in the data by market segment, but only looking at the PC market probably wouldn't sound as impressive to investors even though the PC market continues to grow. I thought growth potential was more lucrative than the size of the current market, especially to new products.