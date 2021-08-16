Intel introduces new high-performance graphics brand: Arc

After some leaks earlier in the day Intel has officially announced that the high-performance segment for their line of discreet GPUs based on DG2 is called Arc. Products are expected to launch Q1 2022.

https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...ducing-discrete-graphics-brand-intel-arc.html

1629127388338.png


Intel today revealed the brand for its upcoming consumer high-performance graphics products: Intel® Arc™. The Arc brand will cover hardware, software and services, and will span multiple hardware generations, with the first generation, based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist (formerly known as DG2). Intel also revealed the code names of future generations under the Arc brand: Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.



 
In Intel's launch video in the original post, woman in video says 3 BILLION gamers worldwide.
1). Where did they come up with that number, and
2). That's approaching half the population of the planet.

I'm not sure that is an accurate representation of the market.
 
A certain somebody here on the forums didn’t stay with them long enough to tell them this isn’t the way to recapture enthusiast market.


In Intel's launch video in the original post, woman in video says 3 BILLION gamers worldwide.
1). Where did they come up with that number, and
2). That's approaching half the population of the planet.

I'm not sure that is an accurate representation of the market.
Likely including anybody who plays or has played even mobile games in that figure.
 
Stupid names aside, having more players in the GPU market is a universal positive.

Lets hope they drive each other to improve and bring down market pricing.
I think what you are saying is fine but, let's get real, if Intel end up competing on the high end, they will never drive prices down. In fact, the only reason Intel has lower priced CPU's that do well is because of AMD's competition and even then, Intel was dragged kicking and screaming into that need to lower prices.
 
In Intel's launch video in the original post, woman in video says 3 BILLION gamers worldwide.
1). Where did they come up with that number, and
2). That's approaching half the population of the planet.

I'm not sure that is an accurate representation of the market.
Looks like they may have gotten the number from this DFC Intelligence report.

https://www.dfcint.com/product/video-game-consumer-segmentation-2/

Sounds like they break down the numbers in the data by market segment, but only looking at the PC market probably wouldn't sound as impressive to investors even though the PC market continues to grow. I thought growth potential was more lucrative than the size of the current market, especially to new products.

1629130333379.png
 
I think what you are saying is fine but, let's get real, if Intel end up competing on the high end, they will never drive prices down. In fact, the only reason Intel has lower priced CPU's that do well is because of AMD's competition and even then, Intel was dragged kicking and screaming into that need to lower prices.
Nah Intel just didn't lower prices, AMD upped prices. But AMD would never do that right? :ROFLMAO: :ROFLMAO:
 
I think what you are saying is fine but, let's get real, if Intel end up competing on the high end, they will never drive prices down. In fact, the only reason Intel has lower priced CPU's that do well is because of AMD's competition and even then, Intel was dragged kicking and screaming into that need to lower prices.
Well, that's exactly it. More players competing means those players need to compete with eachother, and one of the knobs they have to turn as part of that competition is price.

Intel can't expect to operate the same way they did when they had overwhelming market dominance in the CPU space in a different market where they are one of three, and don't have any kind of clear dominance.
 
