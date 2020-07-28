Intel's Ponte Vecchio GPU will be made concurrently on Intel 7nm and TSMC 5nm

TSMC's 5nm process is roughly comparable in density to Intel's 7nm process and PVC is only feasible at that density level - so 6nm (which is an optimized process for TSMC 7nm) is out of the question.

Ponte Vecchio will have multiple SKUs.

All PVC SKUs will have an IO die made at Intel.

Compute dies will be made either on Intel's 7nm process or TSMC's 5nm process depending on the exact SKU.

The Rambo cache will be made in-house at Intel as well.

The connectivity die (Intel Xe) was originally intended to be built over at TSMC and will remain that way.

Intel did place an order worth 180,000 wafers on the TSMC 6nm process but it is not related to PVC and is part of their ongoing partnership (Intel has been using TSMC for quite a long time).

