Intel Core i9 Cascade Lake-X thread

Discussion in 'Intel Processors' started by German Muscle, Aug 20, 2019.

Page 1 of 3
  1. Aug 20, 2019 #1
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    So with this chip coming out soon i figured id start a new thread. This chip does indeed look to be like its releasing on X299.

    I will update the thread as time goes on with reviews, specs, etc.

    It looks like Asus is preparing 3 new boards for this. No real information stating if current boards will support them as they are or with a bios update or even at all. Though i would suspect with how good AMD is doing it wouldnt be a good idea to force a new board when launching a chip on the same chipset for support.
    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/asus-x299-cascade-lake-x-motherboard-announcement,40196.html

    Also looks like the higher end SKUs will get a 4 lane increase.
    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/cascade-lake-x-10000-series-branding,40202.html
     
    German Muscle, Aug 20, 2019
    German Muscle, Aug 20, 2019
    #1
    PestXs, Armenius and Nightfire like this.
  2. Aug 28, 2019 #2
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    55,332
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2002
    It's hard to say if those will support the older CPU's and vice versa. Later iterations of the X299 we already have dropped support for the Core i7 7740X.
     
    Dan_D, Aug 28, 2019
    Dan_D, Aug 28, 2019
    #2
  3. Aug 28, 2019 #3
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    yeah but the 7740x gimped the platform down so much it didnt make sense. It honestly didnt even belong on the HEDT platform
     
    German Muscle, Aug 28, 2019
    German Muscle, Aug 28, 2019
    #3
    cosminmcm and AceGoober like this.
  4. Aug 28, 2019 #4
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    55,332
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2002
    I agree. I think that thing was one of the worst offerings Intel ever had.
     
    Dan_D, Aug 28, 2019
    Dan_D, Aug 28, 2019
    #4
    AceGoober likes this.
  5. Aug 28, 2019 #5
    Nightfire

    Nightfire [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    2,004
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2017
    It might be dependent on the Rom size. Most x299 only have 128 Mb (16MB) Bios size, it may be hard to upgrade. Some of the current x299 bios sizes are 12 MB or more already, so hopefully Cascade does not add alot to the micro code.

    I would hope the new x299 boards are 256 Mb like the x570, but I imagine more are concerned with forward compatibility than backwards compatibility.
     
    Nightfire, Aug 28, 2019
    Nightfire, Aug 28, 2019
    #5
  6. Aug 28, 2019 #6
    Nightfire

    Nightfire [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    2,004
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2017
    Well x370 supports Zen, Zen+, and Zen 2 with the same bios size, so I can't imagine this would be an issue. They did drop Bristol Ridge to make it happen, but that seems like a much bigger disparity than Skylake to Cascade Lake.
     
    Nightfire, Aug 28, 2019
    Nightfire, Aug 28, 2019
    #6
  7. Aug 29, 2019 #7
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    im thinking the 44 lane count CCLX cpus will work on current x299 boards. The higher tier CCLX chips will feature the additional 4 lanes and will require the new x299 boards unless this is something that can be updated? If so the 48 lane chips might possibly work on 44 lane boards with the extra 4 lanes disabled.
     
    German Muscle, Aug 29, 2019
    German Muscle, Aug 29, 2019
    #7
  8. Sep 18, 2019 #8
    Nightfire

    Nightfire [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    2,004
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2017
    Nightfire, Sep 18, 2019
    Nightfire, Sep 18, 2019
    #8
    AceGoober and German Muscle like this.
  9. Sep 18, 2019 #9
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    its starting to get interesting thats for sure. Im still interested in what this twice the performance per dollar thing.
     
    German Muscle, Sep 18, 2019
    German Muscle, Sep 18, 2019
    #9
    Nightfire likes this.
  10. Sep 20, 2019 #10
    D-EJ915

    D-EJ915 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,084
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2003
    I'm also curious if these additional PCIE lanes will be usable on existing boards or not.
     
    D-EJ915, Sep 20, 2019
    D-EJ915, Sep 20, 2019
    #10
  11. Sep 20, 2019 #11
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    55,332
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2002
    It would depend on how the PCIe lane switching is handled on the board's expansion slots. After that, a BIOS update would be required, but that's a given anyway since the CPU's are different.
     
    Dan_D, Sep 20, 2019
    Dan_D, Sep 20, 2019
    #11
  12. Sep 21, 2019 #12
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    German Muscle, Sep 21, 2019
    German Muscle, Sep 21, 2019
    #12
  13. Sep 21, 2019 #13
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    So technically if the board is designed to share 4 lanes on 44 lane chips they could write in a BIOS update for that to no longer be shared and spread it out correct?

    For example. My X299 Dark has the 1st m.2 drive shared with the two u.2 ports so you can one one or the other and the second m.2 slot is shared with a x4 PCIE Slot on the board. Could a bios update make it so ONE of those is no longer shared? Or is it not that simple?
     
    German Muscle, Sep 21, 2019
    German Muscle, Sep 21, 2019
    #13
  14. Sep 21, 2019 #14
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    55,332
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2002
    It all depends on the PCIe switching design of the board. Firmware comes into play of course, but without the ability to switch the lanes into a configuration that can equal the total in question, it won't happen.
     
    Dan_D, Sep 21, 2019
    Dan_D, Sep 21, 2019
    #14
  15. Sep 21, 2019 #15
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    The bios has an option in the bios to switch. Is that what you mean?
     
    German Muscle, Sep 21, 2019
    German Muscle, Sep 21, 2019
    #15
  16. Sep 30, 2019 #16
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    upload_2019-9-30_22-20-55.png
     

    Attached Files:

    German Muscle, Sep 30, 2019
    German Muscle, Sep 30, 2019
    #16
  17. Oct 1, 2019 #17
    Nightfire

    Nightfire [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    2,004
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2017
    Nightfire, Oct 1, 2019
    Nightfire, Oct 1, 2019
    #17
    mikeo and German Muscle like this.
  18. Oct 1, 2019 #18
    Nightfire

    Nightfire [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    2,004
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2017
    These prices are VERY aggressive. Focusing on just HEDT parts, I think the 10940x will give AMD the stiffest competition. Since the 16 core desktop is $750, it's safe to say the TR 16 core will be close to the $784 price of the Intel cpu. With the right clocks, it could match AMD in MT and most likely beat it in gaming.
     
    Nightfire, Oct 1, 2019
    Nightfire, Oct 1, 2019
    #18
    mikeo and cosminmcm like this.
  19. Oct 1, 2019 #19
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    wowzers. If they fix the IHS warping issue from the 9 series then ill potentially make the jump.
     
    German Muscle, Oct 1, 2019
    German Muscle, Oct 1, 2019
    #19
  20. Oct 2, 2019 #20
    newls1

    newls1 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,208
    Joined:
    Sep 8, 2003
    if only they had pci-e 4.0 baked in for nvme performance, id be all over this
     
    newls1, Oct 2, 2019
    newls1, Oct 2, 2019
    #20
  21. Oct 4, 2019 #21
    mikeo

    mikeo Gawd

    Messages:
    606
    Joined:
    May 17, 2006
    That 18 core is tempting at that price, especially if the boost clocks actually boost to what they advertise. They still probably won't support ecc though right?
     
    Last edited: Oct 4, 2019
    mikeo, Oct 4, 2019
    mikeo, Oct 4, 2019
    #21
  22. Oct 4, 2019 #22
    jeremyshaw

    jeremyshaw [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,155
    Joined:
    Aug 26, 2009
    AFAIK, isn't 3rd gen TR starting at 24 cores? That being said, maybe it starts at a higher price bracket than 2nd gen, since AM4 is getting a 16core part. Either way, interesting market to be in :)
     
    jeremyshaw, Oct 4, 2019
    jeremyshaw, Oct 4, 2019
    #22
  23. Oct 4, 2019 #23
    newls1

    newls1 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,208
    Joined:
    Sep 8, 2003
    yes! thank goodness for competition finally
     
    newls1, Oct 4, 2019
    newls1, Oct 4, 2019
    #23
  24. Oct 4, 2019 #24
    Dayaks

    Dayaks [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,459
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2012
    Someone explain my irrational need to want to mess with a high core count HEDT when my 9900KF is more than adequate.
     
    Dayaks, Oct 4, 2019
    Dayaks, Oct 4, 2019
    #24
    Stryker7314 likes this.
  25. Oct 4, 2019 #25
    Denpepe

    Denpepe [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,295
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2015
    This is [H], ,othing more needs to be said.
     
    Denpepe, Oct 4, 2019
    Denpepe, Oct 4, 2019
    #25
    Stryker7314, Grebuloner, mikeo and 2 others like this.
  26. Oct 4, 2019 #26
    jeremyshaw

    jeremyshaw [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,155
    Joined:
    Aug 26, 2009
    JUST ADD MOAR CORES!

    But seriously, with the new architecture for TR basically resolving the NUMA issue, I am very interested in TR 3rd gen. It would be even better if the (rumored) new socket is actually smaller, and enables more mATX boards (maybe even a mITX board :D).
     
    jeremyshaw, Oct 4, 2019
    jeremyshaw, Oct 4, 2019
    #26
    mikeo likes this.
  27. Oct 4, 2019 #27
    newls1

    newls1 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,208
    Joined:
    Sep 8, 2003
    sell me your KF for a good price, that way I can help fund your upgrade :punch:
     
    newls1, Oct 4, 2019
    newls1, Oct 4, 2019
    #27
  28. Oct 6, 2019 #28
    MMitch

    MMitch Gawd

    Messages:
    806
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2016
    Mandatory comment, do you need to disable HT on day 1 or was it patched ?
    Lol sorry, competition is good and yeah for end users those security issue may be overlooked but Intel NEED to work on that was faster than they're.

    I'll not recommend them until they actually made a serious commitment to security and by that I don't mean an empty mumbo jumbo CEO pre-cooked sentence, I mean actual HW that were thought around security before speed.
    Now if you get it for free that's something else.
     
    MMitch, Oct 6, 2019
    MMitch, Oct 6, 2019
    #28
    N4CR likes this.
  29. Oct 6, 2019 #29
    MMitch

    MMitch Gawd

    Messages:
    806
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2016
    You might not be the target audience if you can't think of a way to use those cores... Encoding, VM, etc. Yes your processor can handle that on a hobbyist level but some people will make use of the additional cores.
    I doubt anyone outside a car salesman type of mentality would recommend those high core counts as #1 CPU for gaming, this is retarded and shows pathetic marketing tactics...
     
    MMitch, Oct 6, 2019
    MMitch, Oct 6, 2019
    #29
  30. Oct 6, 2019 #30
    Dayaks

    Dayaks [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,459
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2012
    They are marketing them as gaming CPUs?

    For me, I just like tinkering with stuff. I’d be under no impression it’d be faster, although lately the kids have been playing VR and games (Cities Skylines, roblox) at the same time on the same PC lol. 9900KF is enough for that, even.
     
    Dayaks, Oct 6, 2019
    Dayaks, Oct 6, 2019
    #30
  31. Oct 6, 2019 #31
    MMitch

    MMitch Gawd

    Messages:
    806
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2016
    Yeah they're indeed marketing it like that, doesn't mean it's the smart choice lol. Gaming market have wider exposition and will reach much more potential buyer than HEDT, free publicity.
    I think HEDT consumer might be a bit more informed on the product than most gaming audience.

    Between us, what benefit is there between the 3700 and 3900X variant for gaming ? Why the 9900K is always compared to the 3900X part while the 3700 basically yield the same performance... epeen.
     
    MMitch, Oct 6, 2019
    MMitch, Oct 6, 2019
    #31
    Dayaks likes this.
  32. Oct 7, 2019 #32
    sirmonkey1985

    sirmonkey1985 [H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010

    Messages:
    21,692
    Joined:
    Sep 13, 2008
    tbh i think intel has always missed the point of the hedt market since it started.. not sure if they're just afraid they might lose xeon profit margins or what by claiming it's a workstation cpu first and gaming cpu second but i feel that's one area AMD has been ahead of them on when it came to their threadripper chips, especially the second generation with the WS chips even though they turned out not to be as good as they hoped.
     
    sirmonkey1985, Oct 7, 2019
    sirmonkey1985, Oct 7, 2019
    #32
  33. Oct 7, 2019 #33
    Foxyridge

    Foxyridge n00b

    Messages:
    13
    Joined:
    Aug 21, 2018
    So when are reviews coming out? Aren't they being released today?
     
    Foxyridge, Oct 7, 2019
    Foxyridge, Oct 7, 2019
    #33
  34. Oct 7, 2019 #34
    TheMadHatterXxX

    TheMadHatterXxX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,896
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2004
    Same here...this is just side-grade stuff.
     
    TheMadHatterXxX, Oct 7, 2019
    TheMadHatterXxX, Oct 7, 2019
    #34
    Stryker7314 likes this.
  35. Oct 7, 2019 #35
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    FYI, Intel has stated some time ago that they will be skipping PCIE 4.0.
     
    German Muscle, Oct 7, 2019
    German Muscle, Oct 7, 2019
    #35
    drescherjm likes this.
  36. Oct 8, 2019 #36
    Jandor

    Jandor Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    394
    Joined:
    Dec 30, 2018
    As far as it goes it seems there is a great C422 WS Pro ATX motherboard that needs Bios update (not yet on line) to support new Cascade lake X Xeons. And that board is less than 500$. The Cascale Lake X Xeons are juste a little more expensive than Desktop CPU. Thanks to AMD Threadripper supporting ECC and all Raid stuff !
    Those Xeons support Registered ECC RAM which is really great. There may be also support of Windows 7 Pro 64 bits as C422 chipset can be found at Gigabyte for their old 2017 C422 motherboard. So high end AM4 and low end Threadrippers have a big contender now regarding price and all value at Intel.
     
    Jandor, Oct 8, 2019
    Jandor, Oct 8, 2019
    #36
    mikeo likes this.
  37. Oct 9, 2019 #37
    mikeo

    mikeo Gawd

    Messages:
    606
    Joined:
    May 17, 2006
    Yeah I figured my next build would be a TR, but that W-2295 is tempting after the price drop.
     
    mikeo, Oct 9, 2019
    mikeo, Oct 9, 2019
    #37
  38. Oct 9, 2019 #38
    oleNBR

    oleNBR Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    371
    Joined:
    Dec 9, 2016
    whens the review for this?
     
    oleNBR, Oct 9, 2019
    oleNBR, Oct 9, 2019
    #38
  39. Oct 10, 2019 #39
    German Muscle

    German Muscle [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,032
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2005
    Not sure id put much faith into these numbers.

    Intel-Core-i9-10980XE-Performance-Benchmark-Geekbench.jpg
     
    German Muscle, Oct 10, 2019
    German Muscle, Oct 10, 2019
    #39
    mikeo likes this.
  40. Oct 10, 2019 #40
    mikeo

    mikeo Gawd

    Messages:
    606
    Joined:
    May 17, 2006
    5ghz all 18 cores?
     
    mikeo, Oct 10, 2019
    mikeo, Oct 10, 2019
    #40
Page 1 of 3