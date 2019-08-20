Intel Core i9 Cascade Lake-X thread

So technically if the board is designed to share 4 lanes on 44 lane chips they could write in a BIOS update for that to no longer be shared and spread it out correct?



For example. My X299 Dark has the 1st m.2 drive shared with the two u.2 ports so you can one one or the other and the second m.2 slot is shared with a x4 PCIE Slot on the board. Could a bios update make it so ONE of those is no longer shared? Or is it not that simple?

