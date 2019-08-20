Intel Core i9 Cascade Lake-X thread

So with this chip coming out soon i figured id start a new thread. This chip does indeed look to be like its releasing on X299. I will update the thread as time goes on with reviews, specs, etc. It looks like Asus is preparing 3 new boards for this. No real information stating if current boards will support them as they are or with a bios update or even at all. Though i would suspect with how good AMD is doing it wouldnt be a good idea to force a new board when launching a chip on the same chipset for support. https://www.tomshardware.com/news/asus-x299-cascade-lake-x-motherboard-announcement,40196.html Also looks like the higher end SKUs will get a 4 lane increase. https://www.tomshardware.com/news/cascade-lake-x-10000-series-branding,40202.html