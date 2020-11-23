Intel: AMD Is Throttling Ryzen Performance When Running On Battery

Headline is from wccftechReport below is from semi accurate (which seems pretty accurate in this instance)There are a few conclusions you can draw from Intel’s release today, Intel is faster on some single threaded apps and loses less performance when moving to DC power. AMD has better overall battery life and better multi-threaded performance. The AC/DC performance is due to tuning parameters while the single/multi-threaded performance is due to the devices themselves. In the end a buyer should chose what matters to them the most, but consider all the data carefully, and add a lot more benchmarks to the mix before you make your purchaseAMD tuned their laptops to slow down clock ramp/turbo/whatever by a few seconds to save energy when on battery power. Delaying spikes in performance is a valid tuning tool that has up sides and down sides depending on your workloads.Intel then goes on to show that on workloads with bursty performance profiles, the AMD CPUs ramp performance up well while on AC but the delay means they miss the spikes on DC hampering performance.If you look at multi-threaded performance on the right however, you will see that AMD absolutely destroys Intel and loses effectively no performance on DC power.The take home message here is if you run exclusively single threaded content creation tools, Intel rocks. Multi-threaded, AMD is 50% faster.