rudy said: Inland professional is not the same as premium to make sure people dont make the same mistake, professional are about half as fast as premium. Click to expand...

About to post this. The Inland Premium NVMe drives have TLC-based NAND and the coveted Phison E12 controller, IIRC. The Inland "Professional" is indeed a QLC-based drive (and a Phison E8 controller, correct me if wrong) with firmware that uses a portion of its NAND as an SLC cache/buffer, which shrinks as the drive fills up (and crushes performance if the SLC cache/buffer overflows). For a daily driver and more than simple browsing and word processing, I'd go for the Inland Premium because the difference is $30 for over twice the endurance and never worrying about SLC cache vs. capacity. Worth the trade-off, IMO.