I want a new GPU for VR!

The market so sucks atm. We aren't in a minning boom yet prices are lofty still.

I had high hopes for the new AMD 7900 series. They fattened the bus over the 6000 series so there shouldn't be a 4K+ VR drop, and they gave as usual, far more RAM per $ then Nvidia. But for some reason (limited reasourses to get good VR GPU benchmark comparisons) they seem to be quite poor in VR considering their very high specs and high pancake gaming performance (Raster beast for the $)

Ya the 6000 series started out slow in VR as well but from benches I've seen did well to narrow the gap mostly but with same tier Nvidia cards still taking the win by a good notch. Now some benchmarks show 7000 series = or lower then 6000 series in some games. WTF AMD? How can your uber horse power models built with the same RDNA arch regress with all the fat specs?

Now for Nvidia we continually get RAM and bus restricted parts for premium $. That is until you go to the high end and pay extremely high $ for the cards with proper bus speed and RAM. A 4070ti is a pricey card and has that Nvidia VR driver goodness so it will perform, yet that stupid budget 192 bit bus and meager 12GB RAM should sour any VR enthusiast hopes that that card is a good VR investment (still probably the VR go to if that is your budget. Sad!)

If someone wants things to run right with adequate hardware I see the 4080 16GB as the model to get. Yet that damn $! Also it is just a 16GB card which is literally the bare minimum in this day and age. So minimal future proofing and it is so costly in comparison if you do play 2D titles as well.

All in all what a shit show peeps! And it isn't like there are many/any resources that focus on this as VR from a GPU perspective is extraordinarily hard to come by. AMD could fix their VR drivers making the 7900XTX the go to for the $, but how would we know?

[H]VR forums are pretty meek these days. Not much community or input happening, but if you have any good likes, sites, or reviews to share then please do.

Stay thirsty and keep your goggles on!