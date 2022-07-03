I cannot install Windows 10 on my SSD

Motherboard: MSI Z87-G45
CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690 CPU @ 3.50GHz
SSD: 2.5″ Kingston A400 240GB
System Information says my Bios Mode is Legacy.
Bios mode options: UEFI or Legacy + UEFI
I selected Legacy + UEFI
Sata Mode options: IDE or AHCI or Raid
I selected AHCI
The SSD is in MBR.
I can see the SSD during the installation but windows says “Windows cannot be installed to this disk. This computer’s hardware may not support booting to this disk. Ensure that the disk’s controller is enabled in the computer’s BIOS menu.”
Right now I can only save files in the SSD but cannot install win10 on it.
Please help.
