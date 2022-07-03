I cannot install Windows 10 on my SSD

Motherboard: MSI Z87-G45

CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690 CPU @ 3.50GHz

SSD: 2.5″ Kingston A400 240GB

System Information says my Bios Mode is Legacy.

Bios mode options: UEFI or Legacy + UEFI

I selected Legacy + UEFI

Sata Mode options: IDE or AHCI or Raid

I selected AHCI

The SSD is in MBR.

I can see the SSD during the installation but windows says “Windows cannot be installed to this disk. This computer’s hardware may not support booting to this disk. Ensure that the disk’s controller is enabled in the computer’s BIOS menu.”

Right now I can only save files in the SSD but cannot install win10 on it.

Please help.
 
