I cannot install Windows 10 on my SSD

Motherboard: MSI Z87-G45



CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690 CPU @ 3.50GHz



SSD: 2.5″ Kingston A400 240GB



System Information says my Bios Mode is Legacy.



Bios mode options: UEFI or Legacy + UEFI



I selected Legacy + UEFI



Sata Mode options: IDE or AHCI or Raid



I selected AHCI



The SSD is in MBR.



I can see the SSD during the installation but windows says “Windows cannot be installed to this disk. This computer’s hardware may not support booting to this disk. Ensure that the disk’s controller is enabled in the computer’s BIOS menu.”



Right now I can only save files in the SSD but cannot install win10 on it.



Please help.