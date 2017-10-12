Hunt: Showdown (Crytek)

I won a key today off twitter. just played my first round. fps is really bad, i was getting 30-50 at 1440p and with the motion blur its kinda difficult to enjoy. I'm use to getting 100+ in other games and with a 144hz monitor so when I play games that are running at these frames its not all fun. there are no video settings besides changing resolution and vsync. FOV also seemed low.



I was at the monster area while it was banishing and didn't see anyone and then it finished banishing and the game said I can track using my dark sight. but there was nothing in the area. maybe they were underground? anyway, hopefully some updates come out to help performance. I was hoping the game would be a little less rough since its not an internal alpha. also, getting chased by scary monsters is more scary when you're getting 30 fps lol.