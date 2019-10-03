How do you cool your 3900x?

Yeah I don’t get it.What's the fascination with getting a new air cooler when you already have a H110i? What am I missing here?
I had a H100 and tried even an H60 and could not keep it below 95 sometimes on all core testing. These things get hot. And they throttle back after 80, from what I have read, to like 4.3 or something. With the Noctua I rarely see over 80 when pushing it with tests. Sure it will stay down any other time but what can I say. If my case had more room above the motherboard I would have tried bigger coolers myself but the heatsinks on the MSI up top get in the way in my case. Maybe the H110 is that much better though.
Like I said it is getting old, the lights don't work on it anymore, the pump makes a buzzing sound when set to slow. I think it is just time.
This does not appear to be the case with the OP. He will be happy if it's under 85C and he's also sure it won't cool as well as his H115i which means his current cooler is already capable of keeping it under 85C which is all he's expecting from the air cooler. Which brings me to my question, what am I missing?
fair enough
Kinda noisy for me.I use the stock AMD Wraith and have zero issues, of course my ambient temps are around a constant 68F.
I play games with headphones so when the fan is cranked up I cant hear it.
Hahaha! That is why I am not using either anymore. The Noctua is doing better that the other three things I had, Wraith, H110 and H60.
BTW, an h60 is about the lowest end of water cooling.
I like the looks of that cooler.Deepcool Castle 360ex. OC'ed to 4.4ghz at 1.331v load temps under heavy load are in the 70s and gaming temps are mostly in the 50s and low 60s max. (all of this is probably lower now since ambient temps have dropped here last week or so) lol.
Yea it's dope. I actually used the asus software to sync the colors with board, memory and cooler. Worked amazingly well.
The D15 would do just as well (very close) as the H110i. It's also extremely quiet.
I am dying to try air cooling but am afraid to buy one and it won't cool as well as my h110i.
The case I am using is the Phanteks P400s so you know not the best air flow.
The cooler I like for it's compact look is the NH-U12A .
I may take a chance and buy one, I am sure it wont do as well as liquid but if I can keep it under 85 under heavy load I would be quite happy.
How recent? I'm not up on my Asetek improvements.Anyways a custom loop is going to offer the best cooling but I'd recommend a very recent Corsair of choice because of the improvements Asetek made to the pumps and waterblock cooling channel microfins etc...
that's a power source ya got there. what pump are you using?7x12cm across two radiators
Im also using a Cummins ISX 20 liter to power the coolant pump.
Haha of course not silly!
IIRC, the new H100 SE Platinum, the one I have is a Cool It unit. They went away from Asetek.
that's a power source ya got there. what pump are you using?
Oh snap I forgot about that. Cool it makes those now. I think they score better in all areas if review than astetek.IIRC, the new H100 SE Platinum, the one I have is a Cool It unit. They went away from Asetek.
Wow. I run a full loop and never get above 60c for daily tasks, even cinebench, benching, and games. The only time it gets to its max is with prime 95 avx,
Same here. I float around 35 and loaded about 55 to 60. Really heavy gaming pushes 60. Cinebench maybe 65. Avx2 p95 is 93c peak so far.