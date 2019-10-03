How do you cool your 3900x?

I had a H100 and tried even an H60 and could not keep it below 95 sometimes on all core testing. These things get hot. And they throttle back after 80, from what I have read, to like 4.3 or something. With the Noctua I rarely see over 80 when pushing it with tests. Sure it will stay down any other time but what can I say. If my case had more room above the motherboard I would have tried bigger coolers myself but the heatsinks on the MSI up top get in the way in my case. Maybe the H110 is that much better though.