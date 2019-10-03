How do you cool your 3900x?

Dave65

Curious as to what people are using on the 3900x specific.
My h110i is getting long in the tooth and am looking for any excuse to buy a new cooler although it has treated me well.

Air or AIOs it don't matter... Thanks!
 
mvmiller12

2x 420mm thin copper rads, 6x Corsair ML-140 fans, an XSPC Photon D5 v2 270 pump/res combo and a Koolance CPU-390AM4 block. In all fairness, this also cools a Radeon Vega 64 using a Blyski full-coverage block...
 
jolli

I use a Noctua NH-D15S with an extra NF-A12 fan added to the front (clears my ram that way).

It works just fine for my relatively light use. I did set a custom fan curve to keep the fans right around 800 RPM unless things get really hot, as the stock fan profile on my board ramped them up and down unnecessarily.
 
Jamie Marsala

I as well use the Noctua NH-D15S with an NF-A12 fan. I have the center fan reversed to pull air through the RAM side of the heatsink and the other fan pulling across the other heatsink and a 2500 RPM exhaust fan sucking that out of the case. Otherwise it would not clear the RAM. At 100% it keeps temps normally under 80 degrees.
 
somebrains

Wendell for that YouTube channel thought the u12 had better die coverage an d15.

Has anyone confirmed that?
 
jolli

I thought that was largely debunked by a few posters on Reddit (I know not a great source, especially since I don’t have a link) who simply rotated a D15 on a test bench and basically found no difference based on the orientation of the heat pipes.

The NH-U12A is certainly a great cooler though, and I would have tried one had it been in stock when I was building my PC.
 
Epos7

Been waiting 6+ weeks for my 3900X, but when it does arrive I'm planning on using a Noctua C14.
 
RamonGTP

H110i Pro. I did upgrade the rad fans with slightly higher RPM ones
 
kamikazi

H100 Platinum SE with two Corsair LL120 fans in push and two Noctua NF A12 fans in pull.
 
Dave65

Thanks all for your comments.
I am dying to try air cooling but am afraid to buy one and it won't cool as well as my h110i.
The case I am using is the Phanteks P400s so you know not the best air flow.
The cooler I like for it's compact look is the NH-U12A .
I may take a chance and buy one, I am sure it wont do as well as liquid but if I can keep it under 85 under heavy load I would be quite happy.
 
RamonGTP

What's the fascination with getting a new air cooler when you already have a H110i? What am I missing here?
 
Jamie Marsala

RamonGTP said:
What's the fascination with getting a new air cooler when you already have a H110i? What am I missing here?
I had a H100 and tried even an H60 and could not keep it below 95 sometimes on all core testing. These things get hot. And they throttle back after 80, from what I have read, to like 4.3 or something. With the Noctua I rarely see over 80 when pushing it with tests. Sure it will stay down any other time but what can I say. If my case had more room above the motherboard I would have tried bigger coolers myself but the heatsinks on the MSI up top get in the way in my case. Maybe the H110 is that much better though.
 
Dave65

RamonGTP said:
What's the fascination with getting a new air cooler when you already have a H110i? What am I missing here?
Like I said it is getting old, the lights don't work on it anymore, the pump makes a buzzing sound when set to slow. I think it is just time.
 
RamonGTP

Jamie Marsala said:
I had a H100 and tried even an H60 and could not keep it below 95 sometimes on all core testing. These things get hot. And they throttle back after 80, from what I have read, to like 4.3 or something. With the Noctua I rarely see over 80 when pushing it with tests. Sure it will stay down any other time but what can I say. If my case had more room above the motherboard I would have tried bigger coolers myself but the heatsinks on the MSI up top get in the way in my case. Maybe the H110 is that much better though.
This does not appear to be the case with the OP. He will be happy if it's under 85C and he's also sure it won't cool as well as his H115i which means his current cooler is already capable of keeping it under 85C which is all he's expecting from the air cooler. Which brings me to my question, what am I missing?

BTW, an h60 is about the lowest end of water cooling.
 
kilroy67

I use the stock AMD Wraith and have zero issues, of course my ambient temps are around a constant 68F.
 
DooKey

H110i with 140mm Pure Wings 2. Cools well and is very quiet.
 
Jamie Marsala

RamonGTP said:
This does not appear to be the case with the OP. He will be happy if it's under 85C and he's also sure it won't cool as well as his H115i which means his current cooler is already capable of keeping it under 85C which is all he's expecting from the air cooler. Which brings me to my question, what am I missing?

BTW, an h60 is about the lowest end of water cooling.
Hahaha! That is why I am not using either anymore. The Noctua is doing better that the other three things I had, Wraith, H110 and H60.
 
NKD

Deepcool Castle 360ex. OC'ed to 4.4ghz at 1.331v load temps under heavy load are in the 70s and gaming temps are mostly in the 50s and low 60s max. (all of this is probably lower now since ambient temps have dropped here last week or so) lol.
 
Dave65

NKD said:
Deepcool Castle 360ex. OC'ed to 4.4ghz at 1.331v load temps under heavy load are in the 70s and gaming temps are mostly in the 50s and low 60s max. (all of this is probably lower now since ambient temps have dropped here last week or so) lol.
I like the looks of that cooler.
 
Phail

FWIW, Phanteks PH-TC14PE with 3 fans from an old build (4790k). It works great, no complaints.
 
Furious_Styles

Dave65 said:
Thanks all for your comments.
I am dying to try air cooling but am afraid to buy one and it won't cool as well as my h110i.
The case I am using is the Phanteks P400s so you know not the best air flow.
The cooler I like for it's compact look is the NH-U12A .
I may take a chance and buy one, I am sure it wont do as well as liquid but if I can keep it under 85 under heavy load I would be quite happy.
The D15 would do just as well (very close) as the H110i. It's also extremely quiet.
 
dvsman

I'm running an Alphacool Eisbaer 360 top mounted in a pull configuration (top exhaust) with 3x Corsair LL120 as intakes in the front side.
 
tangoseal

7x12cm across two radiators

Im also using a Cummins ISX 20 liter to power the coolant pump.
 
kirbyrj

H100X with 4 fans in push/pull. But I'm looking at that Deepcool Castle 360EX. I only got the H100X because it was something like $69AR.
 
tangoseal

Anyways a custom loop is going to offer the best cooling but I'd recommend a very recent Corsair of choice because of the improvements Asetek made to the pumps and waterblock cooling channel microfins etc...
 
kirbyrj

tangoseal said:
Anyways a custom loop is going to offer the best cooling but I'd recommend a very recent Corsair of choice because of the improvements Asetek made to the pumps and waterblock cooling channel microfins etc...
How recent? I'm not up on my Asetek improvements.
 
rec0d3

For mine I use a Corsair liquid cooler, and many case fans. If I think it's getting too hot I just whisper "Cool your jets Starsky"
 
kamikazi

tangoseal said:
Anyways a custom loop is going to offer the best cooling but I'd recommend a very recent Corsair of choice because of the improvements Asetek made to the pumps and waterblock cooling channel microfins etc...
IIRC, the new H100 SE Platinum, the one I have is a Cool It unit. They went away from Asetek.
 
thesmokingman

Jamie Marsala said:
I had a H100 and tried even an H60 and could not keep it below 95 sometimes on all core testing. These things get hot. And they throttle back after 80, from what I have read, to like 4.3 or something. With the Noctua I rarely see over 80 when pushing it with tests. Sure it will stay down any other time but what can I say. If my case had more room above the motherboard I would have tried bigger coolers myself but the heatsinks on the MSI up top get in the way in my case. Maybe the H110 is that much better though.
Wow. I run a full loop and never get above 60c for daily tasks, even cinebench, benching, and games. The only time it gets to its max is with prime 95 avx,
 
tangoseal

thesmokingman said:
Wow. I run a full loop and never get above 60c for daily tasks, even cinebench, benching, and games. The only time it gets to its max is with prime 95 avx,
Same here. I float around 35 and loaded about 55 to 60. Really heavy gaming pushes 60. Cinebench maybe 65. Avx2 p95 is 93c peak so far.
 
