How can brand new memory go bad within weeks?

When I first built this all new computer several weeks ago I tested the memory and it was just fine with no issues but over the last few weeks I started getting crash after crash in games and last night I tested the memory and within seconds was already coming back with issues. How in the hell does brand new perfectly running memory become defective like that? I have fooled with computers for 20 years and never had that happen. My fear is that it could be the memory slots on the motherboard that may have damaged it somehow. The memory was on the qvl list for the motherboard and on the qvl list directly from g.skill and was always run at the XMP profile so no overclocking or additional voltage was ever used on it.
 
xmp is technically overclocking the ram. if youre getting mem errors try bumping the voltage a bit. could also be the imc in the cpu...
 
