Deformed G.Skill heat spreader not in contact with chips

bitnick

Oct 26, 2023
I bought these G.Skill Ripjaws S5 (F5-5600J2834F16GX2-RS5K) for my new AM5 system. Looking at them before installation I realised that the heat spreaders were deformed (bent/bulging) where all the small holes have been punched, enough to not even touch several of the RAM chips:

SAM_3692_1.jpg


Here's another angle where you can see light shine through between chips and thermal tape:

SAM_3694.jpg


I found someone else that found the same issue:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWf3k5CsHrE

Given the issue is present on both sticks and also not only on my sticks, I wonder: is this a systematic manufacturing error on all G.Skill sticks with this model heat spreader? Has anyone here noticed this before? How does it affect stability (both under heat load and long term)?
 
I have the 6000 version of the same memory. I don’t want to pull my 7900 XT out to check and see if it’s got manufacturing defects though. It looks fine from the top.
 
I have a 32g kit of those also and I’m willing to bet the heat spreaders are mostly cosmetic and running them naked with some airflow would probably result in lower temps. See how they run and what temps look like in HWInfo. If they are in the normal range then no big deal.
 
