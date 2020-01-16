Horizon Zero Dawn (Rumor)

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, Dec 4, 2019.
I would loooove to see this, but I gotta say... no way this is happening.
People said the same thing about Death Stranding and Red Dead Redemption 2. I am not going to dismiss it out of hand given that developers and publishers seem to be realising how profitable the PC platform can be.
Maybe but Sony has shown they like to keep their properties close like Spider-Man (PS4) or Last of Us. Fingers crossed HZD makes it through.
The difference being that Rockstar and Kojima (although DS was his first game under his new studio) have ported several games to PC still and Gorilla hasn't since they were acquired by Sony in 2004.
I don't see this happening either, but would be ecstatic if it did. I can't see source link at work current either though to see where their source is from. I already plan on re-buying HZD again on PS5 if they remaster it or anything, but would be happy if they just patched it for 60 FPS on PS5 since it'll be BC with PS4 games. Although I have to say that I really didn't mind this game at 30 FPS on PS4 since they had a good motion blur system and perfect frame pacing with no stutters or dips that I ever noticed at least.
i would definitely replay this game if it came out on PC, BUT we know this isn't happening since Sony owns the studio behind it....but we can still hope right?
Sony hinted that its thinking about releasing its first-party titles to PC...
Shawn Layden left Sony
The rumor was put out by the guy who got Konami to remove the Metal Gear Solid theme music from MGS4, by the way. Don't feed the troll.
"Other platforms" doesn't necessarily mean PC. Given the partnership between Sony and Microsoft on game streaming I would say it's more likely that this means we'll see Sony games on xCloud and vice-versa.
That too.
Would love this to happen but I really doubt it like most people have said. Spider-Man and HZD were my 2 favorite PS4 games and would buy them if released on PC without question. I think there might be hope for Spider-Man (slim as it might be) because of the Marvel connection but I doubt an original property like HZD would ever see the light of day on PC.
Hell yes I would re-buy and play this on PC. No question.
I doubt this will happen, but it would be so cool. My one and only complaint with that game is having to use a controller to aim the bow.
If the Sony Boss brings the games to PC there would be little reason to own a PlayStation in the 1st place.
Not to be confused with the X-BOX Boss whoever that is currently.
It's not like this 2+ year old game is going to sell them a lot more PS4's this far in the console's lifecycle. If anything it's a nice bit of publicity for a possible sequel.
Even EGS only goes for 6 months to 1 year for their exclusives
But it's not only about selling PS4's. It's about reselling the same games on the PS5 as remastered that is going to make them money down the line and/or also pad their PS5 game library (assuming it has some backwards compatibility) while the native PS5 games are initially small at launch. That's why I can't see them moving their original properties to PC.
It's a fantastic game. Done right, it would be a knockout on the PC and I would surely love to see it but I'm not holding my breath.
But why now? It doesn't make sense so it is probably bs.
Actually it does. Not a lot of people are going to spend $200-400 on a console for one game, but if you have a library of 6-8 games, more people are willing to buy into the platform. A lot of people get one or two consoles and wait later in the generation cycle to get the other once it has enough games to justify the purchase.
I'm not very interested in this game, but I was considering a PS4 last year because there are around 7-8 titles I may be interested in. If half of those come to PC, I wouldn't have enough interest to justify the cost.
I also assume they'll use these games to push for the PS5. It will be backwards compatible I assume, and all games will probably be able to run natively at full 1920x1080, maybe even 2560x1440 if Sony supports that with the PS5. Plus possibly some frame rate increase. I assume many 3rd party games will be left untouched, but the first party games will probably get the proper treatment to leverage the more powerful PS5.
It isn't as nice as a full remake on a modern engine, but being able to play PS4 games with higher frame rates and proper resolutions alone would bring a lot of people to the PS5. If you missed the PS4 like myself, it would make it that much more attractive.
Original source looks like Kotaku.
"This news comes from three people familiar with Sony's plans..."
Yeah, I'm still not believing it. Kotaku isn't anymore credible than a random poster on Reddit, especially that idiot Jason Schreier.
Last time this rumor came about it was a certain game became available on Sony's subscription streaming platform. And you could stream to PC. Doubting it comes as a proper port. I could be wrong, and perhaps Sony is slowly gearing up to move on from hardware after the PS5. But it seems odd to start right before a new console release for the reasons I mentioned above.
Schreier is an anti-consumer asshat, but he does have good contacts. That said, I won't believe it unless Sony or GG themselves announce it. It seems a bit far fetched from a Sony owned studio.
Is there a precedent for this ever happening with a Sony exclusive developer/title? I can't think of one. Sony is pretty hardcore with their exclusives.
Anyway, if it ever did happen, I'd rather have Bloodborne than H:ZD.