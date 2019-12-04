Horizon Zero Dawn (Official Discussion Thread)

B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,291
Colonel Sanders said:
I would loooove to see this, but I gotta say... no way this is happening.
Click to expand...
People said the same thing about Death Stranding and Red Dead Redemption 2. I am not going to dismiss it out of hand given that developers and publishers seem to be realising how profitable the PC platform can be.
 
K

Kinsaras

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
3,614
Blade-Runner said:
People said the same thing about Death Stranding and Red Dead Redemption 2. I am not going to dismiss it out of hand given that developers and publishers seem to be realising how profitable the PC platform can be.
Click to expand...
Maybe but Sony has shown they like to keep their properties close like Spider-Man (PS4) or Last of Us. Fingers crossed HZD makes it through.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
17,522
Blade-Runner said:
People said the same thing about Death Stranding and Red Dead Redemption 2. I am not going to dismiss it out of hand given that developers and publishers seem to be realising how profitable the PC platform can be.
Click to expand...
The difference being that Rockstar and Kojima (although DS was his first game under his new studio) have ported several games to PC still and Gorilla hasn't since they were acquired by Sony in 2004.

I don't see this happening either, but would be ecstatic if it did. I can't see source link at work current either though to see where their source is from. I already plan on re-buying HZD again on PS5 if they remaster it or anything, but would be happy if they just patched it for 60 FPS on PS5 since it'll be BC with PS4 games. Although I have to say that I really didn't mind this game at 30 FPS on PS4 since they had a good motion blur system and perfect frame pacing with no stutters or dips that I ever noticed at least.
 
N

NotJay

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 15, 2007
Messages
2,621
i would definitely replay this game if it came out on PC, BUT we know this isn't happening since Sony owns the studio behind it....but we can still hope right?
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
22,657
The rumor was put out by the guy who got Konami to remove the Metal Gear Solid theme music from MGS4, by the way. Don't feed the troll.
Blade-Runner said:
Sony hinted that its thinking about releasing its first-party titles to PC...

https://thenextweb.com/gaming/2019/...o-bring-first-party-playstation-titles-to-pc/
Click to expand...
"Other platforms" doesn't necessarily mean PC. Given the partnership between Sony and Microsoft on game streaming I would say it's more likely that this means we'll see Sony games on xCloud and vice-versa.
NotJay said:
Shawn Layden left Sony
Click to expand...
That too.
 
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,198
Would love this to happen but I really doubt it like most people have said. Spider-Man and HZD were my 2 favorite PS4 games and would buy them if released on PC without question. I think there might be hope for Spider-Man (slim as it might be) because of the Marvel connection but I doubt an original property like HZD would ever see the light of day on PC.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,421
Hell yes I would re-buy and play this on PC. No question.

I doubt this will happen, but it would be so cool. My one and only complaint with that game is having to use a controller to aim the bow.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,156
If the Sony Boss brings the games to PC there would be little reason to own a PlayStation in the 1st place.
Not to be confused with the X-BOX Boss whoever that is currently.
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2015
Messages
1,556
Comixbooks said:
If the Sony Boss brings the games to PC there would be little reason to own a PlayStation in the 1st place.
Not to be confused with the X-BOX Boss whoever that is currently.
Click to expand...
It's not like this 2+ year old game is going to sell them a lot more PS4's this far in the console's lifecycle. If anything it's a nice bit of publicity for a possible sequel.

Even EGS only goes for 6 months to 1 year for their exclusives :p
 
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,198
Denpepe said:
It's not like this 2+ year old game is going to sell them a lot more PS4's this far in the console's lifecycle. If anything it's a nice bit of publicity for a possible sequel.

Even EGS only goes for 6 months to 1 year for their exclusives :p
Click to expand...
But it's not only about selling PS4's. It's about reselling the same games on the PS5 as remastered that is going to make them money down the line and/or also pad their PS5 game library (assuming it has some backwards compatibility) while the native PS5 games are initially small at launch. That's why I can't see them moving their original properties to PC.
 
  • Like
Reactions: T4rd
like this
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
18,561
It's a fantastic game. Done right, it would be a knockout on the PC and I would surely love to see it but I'm not holding my breath.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
10,704
Denpepe said:
It's not like this 2+ year old game is going to sell them a lot more PS4's this far in the console's lifecycle. If anything it's a nice bit of publicity for a possible sequel.

Even EGS only goes for 6 months to 1 year for their exclusives :p
Click to expand...
Actually it does. Not a lot of people are going to spend $200-400 on a console for one game, but if you have a library of 6-8 games, more people are willing to buy into the platform. A lot of people get one or two consoles and wait later in the generation cycle to get the other once it has enough games to justify the purchase.

I'm not very interested in this game, but I was considering a PS4 last year because there are around 7-8 titles I may be interested in. If half of those come to PC, I wouldn't have enough interest to justify the cost.

I also assume they'll use these games to push for the PS5. It will be backwards compatible I assume, and all games will probably be able to run natively at full 1920x1080, maybe even 2560x1440 if Sony supports that with the PS5. Plus possibly some frame rate increase. I assume many 3rd party games will be left untouched, but the first party games will probably get the proper treatment to leverage the more powerful PS5.

It isn't as nice as a full remake on a modern engine, but being able to play PS4 games with higher frame rates and proper resolutions alone would bring a lot of people to the PS5. If you missed the PS4 like myself, it would make it that much more attractive.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
10,704
Last time this rumor came about it was a certain game became available on Sony's subscription streaming platform. And you could stream to PC. Doubting it comes as a proper port. I could be wrong, and perhaps Sony is slowly gearing up to move on from hardware after the PS5. But it seems odd to start right before a new console release for the reasons I mentioned above.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,021
Armenius said:
Original source looks like Kotaku.

https://archive.ph/DANYo

"This news comes from three people familiar with Sony's plans..."

Yeah, I'm still not believing it. Kotaku isn't anymore credible than a random poster on Reddit, especially that idiot Jason Schreier.

http://deepfreeze.it/journo.php?j=jason_schreier
Click to expand...
Schreier is an anti-consumer asshat, but he does have good contacts. That said, I won't believe it unless Sony or GG themselves announce it. It seems a bit far fetched from a Sony owned studio.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,145
Derangel said:
Schreier is an anti-consumer asshat, but he does have good contacts. That said, I won't believe it unless Sony or GG themselves announce it. It seems a bit far fetched from a Sony owned studio.
Click to expand...
Is there a precedent for this ever happening with a Sony exclusive developer/title? I can't think of one. Sony is pretty hardcore with their exclusives.

Anyway, if it ever did happen, I'd rather have Bloodborne than H:ZD. :p
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
22,657
I have a feeling that all the rumors coming out are for cloud gaming. Remember earlier last year a deal between Microsoft and Sony was announced that they would be working together on a unified cloud gaming platform, which would make it seem that the games supposedly coming to PC are just through the Project xCloud platform on Microsoft devices including Windows. "Journalists" often do not discern between how the game is released on PC when talking about games, lumping all storefronts and delivery methods into the "PC" umbrella. I highly doubt that the first-party Sony titles will be licensed directly to users like we're used to through a normal game purchase.
 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,291
Armenius said:
I have a feeling that all the rumors coming out are for cloud gaming. Remember earlier last year a deal between Microsoft and Sony was announced that they would be working together on a unified cloud gaming platform, which would make it seem that the games supposedly coming to PC are just through the Project xCloud platform on Microsoft devices including Windows. "Journalists" often do not discern between how the game is released on PC when talking about games, lumping all storefronts and delivery methods into the "PC" umbrella. I highly doubt that the first-party Sony titles will be licensed directly to users like we're used to through a normal game purchase.
Click to expand...
But HZD is already playable via Sony's streaming service on PC already is it not? The sudden surge in news doesn't make a lot of sense if it just relates to availability on other streaming services.

Interestingly the PS Now website currently states that HZD is only available to play till 7 April 2020, same with Uncharted Lost Legacy. Perhaps that date coincides with a PC announcement or release.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,145
Nolan7689 said:
Fuck I’d settle for 60.

I’d be happy with 40 even. After DS3 and going back to Bloodborne I can’t believe I ever played it....then half an hour later I’m engrossed and not noticing anymore.
Click to expand...
Haha I know exactly what you mean. I booted up Bloodborne a couple nights ago for the first time in several months, thinking "ugggh going back to this after getting used to DS3 on PC is going to suck." And it did.. for about 2 minutes. Then I was engrossed and the 30fps and bad frame pacing meant absolutely nothing to me. I really can't explain how that game does it, but it does.

Blade-Runner said:
Interestingly the PS Now website currently states that HZD is only available to play till 7 April 2020, same with Uncharted Lost Legacy. Perhaps that date coincides with a PC announcement or release.
Click to expand...
Hmmm... now that is interesting. Probably the most compelling thing I've heard yet, although I'm still highly skeptical.
 
Last edited:
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,771
Sony would have to be complete idiots to do this...they have a special brand identity associated with their exclusives...I even bought a PS4 just to play Bloodborne- ended up playing other exclusives such as Last of Us and all 4 Uncharted games before selling the console right before the Pro launched...as much as I love PC I totally respect the quality of the PS exclusives and don't want to see it get watered down
 
C

chameleoneel

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
3,266
I don't see any reason to doubt this.

Sony's competition is making moves for crossover/PC space.

I feel like PC gaming is healthier than ever.

Horizon Zero Dawn is already well past its prime sales days, on console.

Releasing a port of it on PC is very low risk and would be a very good test for how the PC market might react to Sony's first party stuff. If successful, it could pave the way for a port of HZD2 and even ports of other first party games. And to talk in a circle: it only makes sense, based on what the competition is doing.

The Dark Souls games already have a great track record on PC. So if the Demon's Souls remake is real, it would also be a great candidate for a PC port (Sony Owns the Demon's Souls property). And that could very well end up a Decima Engine game, too.
 
Last edited:
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,021
polonyc2 said:
Sony would have to be complete idiots to do this...they have a special brand identity associated with their exclusives...I even bought a PS4 just to play Bloodborne- ended up playing other exclusives such as Last of Us and all 4 Uncharted games before selling the console right before the Pro launched...as much as I love PC I totally respect the quality of the PS exclusives and don't want to see it get watered down
Click to expand...
Eh. Assuming this rumor is true, it's not really all that stupid to do. HZD is not a new game and it's not like it's pushing a lot of PS4 sales on it's own. If this is the start of some trend, I imagine the trend would be Sony putting exclusives on PC years after they're out and I would not expect them to copy MS' tactic of releasing everything on both platforms. Heck, this could just be a one and done thing even. If it's true, perhaps it's only being done because the Decima engine is being ported to the PC for Death Stranding and either Sony or Guerilla Games wanted to use it to boost sales of a popular game a little more.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,771
Derangel said:
Eh. Assuming this rumor is true, it's not really all that stupid to do. HZD is not a new game and it's not like it's pushing a lot of PS4 sales on it's own. If this is the start of some trend, I imagine the trend would be Sony putting exclusives on PC years after they're out and I would not expect them to copy MS' tactic of releasing everything on both platforms. Heck, this could just be a one and done thing even. If it's true, perhaps it's only being done because the Decima engine is being ported to the PC for Death Stranding and either Sony or Guerilla Games wanted to use it to boost sales of a popular game a little more.
Click to expand...
it's not about the games it's about the hardware...lots of people buy a PS4 to play Uncharted or Bloodborne or HZD...if Sony is going to say OK it's coming to PC after a year, you are diluting your brand and affecting sales of the console itself...with Xbox it doesn't matter because they don't have many good exclusives (especially in relation to Sony)...Sony won last gen based on its exclusives even though the newer Xbox was more powerful...
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,021
polonyc2 said:
it's not about the games it's about the hardware...lots of people buy a PS4 to play Uncharted or Bloodborne or HZD...if Sony is going to say OK it's coming to PC after a year, you are diluting your brand and affecting sales of the console itself...with Xbox it doesn't matter because they don't have many good exclusives (especially in relation to Sony)...Sony won last gen based on its exclusives even though the newer Xbox was more powerful...
Click to expand...
You vastly overestimate the number of people that have both.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,964
Derangel said:
Not the same situation. Quantic Dream was never owned by Sony, they simply had an exclusivity contract.
Click to expand...
Quantic hasn't yet made it to PC either. I consider them to be in transit or limbo.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,964
chameleoneel said:
I don't see any reason to doubt this.

Sony's competition is making moves for crossover/PC space.

I feel like PC gaming is healthier than ever.

Horizon Zero Dawn is already well past its prime sales days, on console.

Releasing a port of it on PC is very low risk and would be a very good test for how the PC market might react to Sony's first party stuff. If successful, it could pave the way for a port of HZD2 and even ports of other first party games. And to talk in a circle: it only makes sense, based on what the competition is doing.

The Dark Souls games already have a great track record on PC. So if the Demon's Souls remake is real, it would also be a great candidate for a PC port (Sony Owns the Demon's Souls property). And that could very well end up a Decima Engine game, too.
Click to expand...
Actually the risk is that there are lots of people who only buy consoles to play exclusives. This sends the message that you don't have to do that and suffer games with a controller. I was already a year late when playing HZD, a few more doesn't matter. Had I knew it will eventually come out for PC, I'd have been crazy to buy a console.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top