Horizon Zero Dawn (Official Discussion Thread)

Denpepe said:



Even EGS only goes for 6 months to 1 year for their exclusives It's not like this 2+ year old game is going to sell them a lot more PS4's this far in the console's lifecycle. If anything it's a nice bit of publicity for a possible sequel.

Actually it does. Not a lot of people are going to spend $200-400 on a console for one game, but if you have a library of 6-8 games, more people are willing to buy into the platform. A lot of people get one or two consoles and wait later in the generation cycle to get the other once it has enough games to justify the purchase.I'm not very interested in this game, but I was considering a PS4 last year because there are around 7-8 titles I may be interested in. If half of those come to PC, I wouldn't have enough interest to justify the cost.I also assume they'll use these games to push for the PS5. It will be backwards compatible I assume, and all games will probably be able to run natively at full 1920x1080, maybe even 2560x1440 if Sony supports that with the PS5. Plus possibly some frame rate increase. I assume many 3rd party games will be left untouched, but the first party games will probably get the proper treatment to leverage the more powerful PS5.It isn't as nice as a full remake on a modern engine, but being able to play PS4 games with higher frame rates and proper resolutions alone would bring a lot of people to the PS5. If you missed the PS4 like myself, it would make it that much more attractive.