Horizon Zero Dawn (Official Discussion Thread)

People said the same thing about Death Stranding and Red Dead Redemption 2. I am not going to dismiss it out of hand given that developers and publishers seem to be realising how profitable the PC platform can be.I would loooove to see this, but I gotta say... no way this is happening.
Sony hinted that its thinking about releasing its first-party titles to PC...The difference being that Rockstar and Kojima (although DS was his first game under his new studio) have ported several games to PC still and Gorilla hasn't since they were acquired by Sony in 2004.
https://thenextweb.com/gaming/2019/...o-bring-first-party-playstation-titles-to-pc/
https://thenextweb.com/gaming/2019/...o-bring-first-party-playstation-titles-to-pc/
It's not like this 2+ year old game is going to sell them a lot more PS4's this far in the console's lifecycle. If anything it's a nice bit of publicity for a possible sequel.If the Sony Boss brings the games to PC there would be little reason to own a PlayStation in the 1st place.
Not to be confused with the X-BOX Boss whoever that is currently.
Even EGS only goes for 6 months to 1 year for their exclusives
Even EGS only goes for 6 months to 1 year for their exclusives
Schreier is an anti-consumer asshat, but he does have good contacts. That said, I won't believe it unless Sony or GG themselves announce it. It seems a bit far fetched from a Sony owned studio.Original source looks like Kotaku.
https://archive.ph/DANYo
"This news comes from three people familiar with Sony's plans..."
Yeah, I'm still not believing it. Kotaku isn't anymore credible than a random poster on Reddit, especially that idiot Jason Schreier.
http://deepfreeze.it/journo.php?j=jason_schreier
Damn I'd love to play Bloodborne and the DLC in 4K60.Anyway, if it ever did happen, I'd rather have Bloodborne than H:ZD.
But HZD is already playable via Sony's streaming service on PC already is it not? The sudden surge in news doesn't make a lot of sense if it just relates to availability on other streaming services.I have a feeling that all the rumors coming out are for cloud gaming. Remember earlier last year a deal between Microsoft and Sony was announced that they would be working together on a unified cloud gaming platform, which would make it seem that the games supposedly coming to PC are just through the Project xCloud platform on Microsoft devices including Windows. "Journalists" often do not discern between how the game is released on PC when talking about games, lumping all storefronts and delivery methods into the "PC" umbrella. I highly doubt that the first-party Sony titles will be licensed directly to users like we're used to through a normal game purchase.
I’d be happy with 40 even. After DS3 and going back to Bloodborne I can’t believe I ever played it....then half an hour later I’m engrossed and not noticing anymore.
Hmmm... now that is interesting. Probably the most compelling thing I've heard yet, although I'm still highly skeptical.Interestingly the PS Now website currently states that HZD is only available to play till 7 April 2020, same with Uncharted Lost Legacy. Perhaps that date coincides with a PC announcement or release.
if Bloodborne comes to PC it'll be one of the Top 10 PC games of all time...Anyway, if it ever did happen, I'd rather have Bloodborne than H:ZD.
Actually the risk is that there are lots of people who only buy consoles to play exclusives. This sends the message that you don't have to do that and suffer games with a controller. I was already a year late when playing HZD, a few more doesn't matter. Had I knew it will eventually come out for PC, I'd have been crazy to buy a console.I don't see any reason to doubt this.
Sony's competition is making moves for crossover/PC space.
I feel like PC gaming is healthier than ever.
Horizon Zero Dawn is already well past its prime sales days, on console.
Releasing a port of it on PC is very low risk and would be a very good test for how the PC market might react to Sony's first party stuff. If successful, it could pave the way for a port of HZD2 and even ports of other first party games. And to talk in a circle: it only makes sense, based on what the competition is doing.
The Dark Souls games already have a great track record on PC. So if the Demon's Souls remake is real, it would also be a great candidate for a PC port (Sony Owns the Demon's Souls property). And that could very well end up a Decima Engine game, too.
Detroit came out in December. I think it's an EGS exclusive.Quantic hasn't yet made it to PC either. I consider them to be in transit or limbo.