I've noticed that a few headsets have announced HDR support for 2022. Such as the new PSVR and Panasonic headsets.



I have a Varjo Aero that will be shipping in a couple weeks and no mention of HDR. HDR has been a game changer for my PC gaming and home theater.



I wonder if I should cancel the Aero and wait to see what comes out later this year. Currently have an Index to hold me over.