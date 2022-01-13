HDR in VR

I've noticed that a few headsets have announced HDR support for 2022. Such as the new PSVR and Panasonic headsets.

I have a Varjo Aero that will be shipping in a couple weeks and no mention of HDR. HDR has been a game changer for my PC gaming and home theater.

I wonder if I should cancel the Aero and wait to see what comes out later this year. Currently have an Index to hold me over.
 
There's always something better on the horizon, all a matter of how long you can wait.
 
