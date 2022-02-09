Has Intel Abandoned the HEDT Market?

I was thinking about this today.



It's been a while since I heard anything new from Intel on their HEDT platforms.



x299 hasn't had a new CPU since 2019, and from what I can tell there haven't been any announcements regarding a successor to x299.



And it doesn't seem limited to CPU's. I for one was very disappointed when they stopped making non-server Optane drives like the 900p and 905p.



Makes you wonder if they have decided that the top tier HEDT/enthusiast/pro-sumer/workstation market is just too small for them to be bothered with?



Or maybe they have just been distracted by the pandemic, their 10nm production issues, and the recent challenges from AMD?



I'm curious about anyone else's thoughts.