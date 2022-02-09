Has Intel Abandoned the HEDT Market?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,481
I was thinking about this today.

It's been a while since I heard anything new from Intel on their HEDT platforms.

x299 hasn't had a new CPU since 2019, and from what I can tell there haven't been any announcements regarding a successor to x299.

And it doesn't seem limited to CPU's. I for one was very disappointed when they stopped making non-server Optane drives like the 900p and 905p.

Makes you wonder if they have decided that the top tier HEDT/enthusiast/pro-sumer/workstation market is just too small for them to be bothered with?

Or maybe they have just been distracted by the pandemic, their 10nm production issues, and the recent challenges from AMD?

I'm curious about anyone else's thoughts.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
52,600
Outside true workstation products I think we will see that segment cannilbalized by mainstream desktop, which depth is getting tremendously wide in terms of product stack.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top