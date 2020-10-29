HardOCP is not pleased with low availability GPU launches

Paper/soft product launches are:

  • bad, mmmkay

  • pineapple pizza

  • cause for Texas wrath

  • What is ATI?

M

Meeho

Posted by FrgMstr at 6:19 PM (CDT) Oct 4th 2005


"ATI CrossFire MIA

There has been a lot of hoopla about ATI and their CrossFire master cards lately, and I figured I would drop my 2 cents about all of this. Let me start by saying that we checked today with one of the Nets largest online computer parts retailers and they explained to me that they did not anticipate having stock on ATI CrossFire Master cards till November. Now keep in mind this is a mere 5 to 6 (depending how you count) MONTHS after their initial introduction of the product back in May...of this year.

Instead of waxing on for pages, I am going to cut to the chase and say what everyone is thinking and what many of us in the technology press are feeling.

1. ATI, HardOCP is not your personal PR bitch, so don't treat us like one again. You're on thin ice and you should be ashamed of your actions this year. We at HardOCP don't want to be a mouthpiece for vaporware in order to keep your stock price up. So from now on, if it is not the real deal, just keep it to yourself.

2. Continue with the "If NVIDIA does it, we can do it too!" methodology that has been working for you guys for a while now. But from now on, keep a tighter timeline.

3. Repeat after me. Paper launches, NO. Product launches, YES.

4. NVIDIA is setting the new standard by having their card builders selling the products on the day that they are launched. Learn it, know it, live it. And NVIDIA, don't change up on us now.

The bottom line is that the enthusiast hardware community wants products, not Canuck promises. ATI is quickly burning through a solid and loyal fan base that they built back in the days of the 9700/9800. Now is the time for ATI to step up with honest damage control, not another half filled basket of half baked promises.

And oh yeah, Quake 4 just went Gold. WooHoo! I think I just found a reason to go ahead and go SLI. (Always been a big Quake fan...) Too bad CrossFire is not a real option, although I am unsure whether or not I would consider it at this time, just due to having a fear of lacking support and service by ATI."
 
S

Slade

What if the reality is that demand outstrips supply by a lot? PC gaming was so niche back then. Today we had people lining up for a 3070... not your typical bunch and craiglist and ebay now flooded with resales... The launch is real, but so are those looking to make a quick buck.

Pineapple is not a topping.
 
M

Meeho

Jonnycat99 said:
What's wrong with pineapple pizza?
tenor.gif
 
spine

spine

I *love* Pineapple pizza and I was expecting a paper launch all along, honestly I thought that was assumed? :cool:

Nvidia fired first with their semi paper launch, then AMD had no choice but to fire the same mud back in order to keep customers hanging on, knowing full well the 3070 is the biggest competitor likely to steal the most AMD sales if people didn't think an AMD card was right around the corner.

What would you have done differently? o_O
 
M

Meeho

I knew it! Only a pineapple pizza (ab)user would excuse these practices!
 
PhaseNoise

PhaseNoise

I find it funny ...

AMD's CTO is someone named Papermaster, but NVidia is actually the master of paper right now.
 
D

Decibel

The fuckery with these most recent GPU launches has killed any need I have to upgrade my GPU. My older cards still work. I have zero FOMO, especially for consumer electronics.

Also...

What the fuck is wrong with pineapple on pizza? The acid brightens and opens up the flavors in the pepperoni. The sweetness rounds out the creamy saltiness of the cheese. That shit is delicious.
 
J

J Macker

Decibel said:
What the fuck is wrong with pineapple on pizza? The acid brightens and opens up the flavors in the pepperoni. The sweetness rounds out the creamy saltiness of the cheese. That shit is delicious.
Well said!

I really wish we could see the number of cards produced and delivered to retailers. Call me anti-american, or anti-capitalistic, but I believe the problem with the system is the profiteering by scalpers. Of course, there wouldn't be any scalpers if nVidia could produce video cards like Domino's can deliver pineapple pizza with endless supply!
 
S

Slade

Paper launches in past meant even if you lined up, there was no stock to be had let alone scalp. This is not a paper launch.
 
