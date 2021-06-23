Happy Quakiversary!

scojer

scojer

25 years ago yesterday, Quake was released.
Quake, one of the most formative FPS games on PC, is now 25 years old, and id's John Romero takes a look back at the shooter's development

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/80142/quake-turns-25-was-tough-game-to-make-romero-says/index.html
My first Quake experience was Quake 2 - I remember killing the Strogg and gibbing them, and that game barely ran on my 333Mhz processor, but it did somehow. I eventually got a hold of Quake and had a blast with that, but I'll always fondly remember Quake 2 the most, especially multiplayer LAN parties.

What's your first Quake gaming experience! Do you feel old yet?
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

I remember modding Quake to play the original Team Fortress with a clan back in the day back when I was in college, and I was a "LPB" (low-ping bastard).

I also remember seeing GL Quake for the first time and thinking to myself that there really was something to these fancy graphics cards.
 
S

serpretetsky

I have a vague memory of some quake1 alpha/beta that had the flying monster (scrag) with a different attack. It would develop some ball of energy if front of it and then shoot it at you after a few seconds. I haven't been able to find a reference to this since. I'm starting to wonder if it's just a memory that my young mind created.
 
B

Bigbacon

Paintball mod was my goto for so long. Only clan group I actually enjoyed playing with in a competitive way.

I was pretty darn good at DM as well even with 56k modem for so long.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

My first experience with Quake 1 was *not* being able to run it well (or really at all) on my 486.

I wouldn't play it again until the Sega Saturn version (which wasn't too bad tbh), and I finally played through the campaign on PC when I got back into PC gaming at 16.
 
A

Aurelius

My first experience was with the very first game... before it released, even.

I first started with the late betas downloaded from a BBS (I had to go to my dad's office for internet access, so the BBS was as good as it got at home) and quickly moved to 1.0. I even ordered it directly from id Software through the mail! I was fortunate enough to have a reasonably fast system at the time (Pentium 90, I believe) and it was an absolute game-changer. Real 3D! Nine Inch Nails for the soundtrack! My online play was limited to BBSes at first (ever try to play on a dial-up modem with a virtual IPX network?), but it was still a treat.

I also remember being one of the cool kids who used VQuake, the earliest 3D-accelerated version of the game — yeah, all you GLQuake people were latecomers. You didn't get the fancy water effects, but getting to play Quake smoother at 640x480 than it was at 320x240? Bliss!
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

I was a huge fan of Quake 3 Arena & Sonic Mayhem's amazing soundtrack (still listen to it!). Quake 4's tank sections are awesome. Quake 1 & 2 are dark, dreary, & fun to explore.

Definitely nostalgic thinking about it.
 
