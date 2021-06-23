Happy Quakiversary!

scojer
25 years ago yesterday, Quake was released.
My first Quake experience was Quake 2 - I remember killing the Strogg and gibbing them, and that game barely ran on my 333Mhz processor, but it did somehow. I eventually got a hold of Quake and had a blast with that, but I'll always fondly remember Quake 2 the most, especially multiplayer LAN parties.
What's your first Quake gaming experience! Do you feel old yet?
Quake, one of the most formative FPS games on PC, is now 25 years old, and id's John Romero takes a look back at the shooter's development
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/80142/quake-turns-25-was-tough-game-to-make-romero-says/index.html
