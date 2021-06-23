Happy Quakiversary!

My first experience was with the very first game... before it released, even.



I first started with the late betas downloaded from a BBS (I had to go to my dad's office for internet access, so the BBS was as good as it got at home) and quickly moved to 1.0. I even ordered it directly from id Software through the mail! I was fortunate enough to have a reasonably fast system at the time (Pentium 90, I believe) and it was an absolute game-changer. Real 3D! Nine Inch Nails for the soundtrack! My online play was limited to BBSes at first (ever try to play on a dial-up modem with a virtual IPX network?), but it was still a treat.



I also remember being one of the cool kids who used VQuake, the earliest 3D-accelerated version of the game — yeah, all you GLQuake people were latecomers. You didn't get the fancy water effects, but getting to play Quake smoother at 640x480 than it was at 320x240? Bliss!