They ditched Windows Store several yeas back.



You only have to put up with that shit if you were a fool and somehow found Gamepass for windows to be "good value"



it's easy for them to have an amazing first day launch, but I'd be surprised if there wasn't falloff afterwards (the "big map " battles feel tiny compared tto other multiplayer games from 2009, no to mention 2021...so why even bother going "open world" when you're stuck inside an Armpit?)