Half Life: Alyx

The reason the iPhone was the runaway success it was was not just because it was a decent phone at a decent price - it was because Apple convinced AT&T to provide unlimited data service at unheard of pricing ($20 a month). Hook them on the need for a second Internet Plan, and then raise prices later.



VR needs a whole lot more than just a game from Valve to "kick things off like the iPhone." It needs a more immersive setup (force-feedback treadmill) , and a less-bulky headset, for starters. This is a piddly step in that direction.

