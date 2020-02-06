[H]OT - Microcenter AMD sale (2600x - 79.99, 3600x - 159.99, 3700x - 259.99, 3800x - 279.99, 3950x - 699.99) + $20 mobo discount!

sirplayalot
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2006
- Messages
- 630
Yup, you want one?I know it says Microcenter and this is practically a given, but this is "IN-STORE ONLY"
ha, yeah kinda, but the reality is I'm not quite ready for an upgrade yet. And by the time I am ready I'm sure they'll be even cheaper by then.Yup, you want one?
100% they'll refund you the difference. Their customer service is top-notch. Worst case, tell them you're just going to return the used one, and buy a new one. I doubt they'll want you to do that.I literally just bought a 3950x and motherboard from them earlier in the week. I'm probably SOL, but you never know
Deals go live tomorrow! Sorry I should have posted that.Do these prices not show on MC's normal site? My Madison Heights MI store prices don't match :-(
They finance through Wells Fargo, if that means anything to you. Just use your regular CC, or find a deal online for something with introductory %0 APR, preferably with a bank more reputable.Heh.. Debating... To go to the store in Mayfield Heights, OH.. Open a credit line and spend $5000+ to get a threadripper system with mobo and ram... Pretty sure my wife would kill me.. but she can't be mad at me forever right?? lol..
I use the MC card to get the 5% off to offset some of the sales tax, and then pay it off a few days later, in full. It does not save a lot, but every bit helps.They finance through Wells Fargo, if that means anything to you. Just use your regular CC, or find a deal online for something with introductory %0 APR, preferably with a bank more reputable.