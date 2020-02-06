[H]OT - Microcenter AMD sale (2600x - 79.99, 3600x - 159.99, 3700x - 259.99, 3800x - 279.99, 3950x - 699.99) + $20 mobo discount!

acfrazier

I literally just bought a 3950x and motherboard from them earlier in the week. I'm probably SOL, but you never know
 
mazeroth

acfrazier said:
I literally just bought a 3950x and motherboard from them earlier in the week. I'm probably SOL, but you never know
100% they'll refund you the difference. Their customer service is top-notch. Worst case, tell them you're just going to return the used one, and buy a new one. I doubt they'll want you to do that.
 
cybrnook

cybrnook

Do these prices not show on MC's normal site? My Madison Heights MI store prices don't match :-(
 
NovaCloud

Heh.. Debating... To go to the store in Mayfield Heights, OH.. Open a credit line and spend $5000+ to get a threadripper system with mobo and ram... Pretty sure my wife would kill me.. but she can't be mad at me forever right?? lol..
 
cybrnook

cybrnook

NovaCloud said:
Heh.. Debating... To go to the store in Mayfield Heights, OH.. Open a credit line and spend $5000+ to get a threadripper system with mobo and ram... Pretty sure my wife would kill me.. but she can't be mad at me forever right?? lol..
They finance through Wells Fargo, if that means anything to you. Just use your regular CC, or find a deal online for something with introductory %0 APR, preferably with a bank more reputable.
 
Mloot

cybrnook said:
They finance through Wells Fargo, if that means anything to you. Just use your regular CC, or find a deal online for something with introductory %0 APR, preferably with a bank more reputable.
I use the MC card to get the 5% off to offset some of the sales tax, and then pay it off a few days later, in full. It does not save a lot, but every bit helps.
 
