[H]ard Forum Storage Showoff Thread

I think the fact that it was listed as a requirement to be considered as a 'featured system' is what probably prompted the negative connotation. I have, and always will, use my own hosting which is on hardware owned by me (colo'd) which I have control over and is backed up to my home machine everyday. I have way more faith in my own hosting than a free third-party one that could potentially go 'poof' some day.



I get that the issue is probably we don't want broken links. I do have to say BlueFox that you should at least have some hostname associated with your image links as going strait to an IP like that guarantees its going to stop working some day in the future.

Click to expand...