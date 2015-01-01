Welcome to the new, simplified [H]ard Forum Storage Showoff Thread Anyone can post here regardless of system specs, but only standout systems will be shown in the "featured" systems section. For example: 50TB+ 10+ Drives Unique setups Clean systems To be considered for the featured section, you must have: Pictures of your actual hardware (not a screenshot of disk management) Full system specs Photos must be hosted on http://imgur.com/ unless you have your own hosting and are an established forum member Your post should include the following information (Make sure you have the storage amounts in bold text and at the front of your post): FAQ The sum of the manufacturer stated capacity for all your drives. Ignore RAID, formatting, etc. You can post anything, but specify if it's work Old threads http://www.hardforum.com/showthread.php?t=1146317 http://www.hardforum.com/showthread.php?t=1393939