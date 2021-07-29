GPU is getting power but no image

I have two graphics cards which are both getting power on their main and memory phases and become hot really quickly when powered on. That's why I concluded the their power supply ist working correctly but they still won't show an image.I'm new in the graphics card repair section and therefore don't know if this is really caused by a dead die or whether there are still other stages in between which could be the source of the problem.The cards are a R9 270 and a R9 290 and i also cleaned the pcbs and ports thoroughly to exclude any corrosion or debris.I would welcome any kind of advise for a newbie