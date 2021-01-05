Good Cooler for Ryzen 2600?

Hello all,



Me and my girlfriend are upgrading her prebuilt PC as her first PC build. Transferring a Ryzen 2600 onto an ASUS ROG Strix B450-f, adding G Skill Ripjaws DDR4 3200, keeping her 1660 TI and stock power supply. All in a Lian Li Lancool II Mesh. I think it'll turn out pretty cool as is, but she's already asking how she can upgrade the build even further after we do this new build. Already steering her towards an upgraded power supply, but I want to get her something a little bit more exciting alongside that. What is your personal recommendation for a solid air cooler upgrade over the stock cooler? Not really willing to consider an AIO cooler since I eventually want to build a custom loop with her. I am currently leaning towards a Noctua but is there a better deal right now?



Any suggestion is appreciated.