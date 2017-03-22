GHOST S1 - When both size & performance matters

This is one good looking case!

I have been a big fan of the parallel mobo/GPU idea since I first learned about it.

Also a big fan of GPU, CPU, and PSU all being able to pull in cool air from outside of the case.



I have been reading about the Dancase a4 case (48mm max CPU cooler height), and It sounds like the people that just got it are having a difficult time cooling the CPU without making it sound like a hairdryer or vacuum cleaner, so I am glad to see that you have designed this case to allow a little bit more room for the CPU cooler.



My thoughts regarding filters:

Please allow space for filters between the side panels and fans. One of my favorite things about my Ncase M1 is that I can put Demci flex filters in between the side panels of the case and the intake fans. The important idea here is that the filters are hidden , but can still easily be removed and cleaned without moving the computer at all .



My thoughts regarding the idea of moving the PSU to the top:

I think this is a good idea because the PSU heat can escape through the top of the case instead of being vented into the inside of the case.

Also, SSDs/hdds on the bottom is better than on top because if they are put on top, they block off the top vents, and would be cooked by all the heat from the rest of the system that needs to go out through the top.



My thoughts regarding the case footprint size:

In my situation, width and depth are more critical than height. I wonder if I would be able to put some feet on the front and stand it up, so that the longest dimension is the height? (This would leave the "rear" IO panels on the top, but I'm okay with that.)



Questions about graphics card compatibility:

There are many popular cards that are significantly taller and/or thicker than the reference design. Could your provide a more specific thickness and also the height limits? Various new aftermarket gtx1080ti cards, such as asus strix and msi gaming X cards, are rumored to be 2.5 slot cards. (up to 52mm thick) Does this mean they won't fit?



Best of luck with your case design! I will enjoy watching as it develops!