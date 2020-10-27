GeForce RTX 3070 Reviews:

See now I'm confused......for $200 more you get quite a bit more performance with the 3080 don't you? They are announcing a 3080 Ti......and the 3090, by all accounts, is a Titan and a dog at gaming......so is this a temporary thing that will go the way of the dodo within six months to make way for the 3080 Ti at $1000 or $1200?Doesn't really matter, OOS on all this crap until like March of 2021 is my best guess but hey.....we can always have fun crunching the numbers