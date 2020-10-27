GeForce RTX 3070 Reviews

GeForce RTX 3070 Reviews:

Written:

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3070-founders-edition/

https://www.kitguru.net/components/...oass/nvidia-rtx-3070-founders-edition-review/

https://www.overclockersclub.com/reviews/nvidia_geforce_rtx3070_founders_edition/

https://www.neoseeker.com/Articles/Hardware/Reviews/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3070-fe/

https://lanoc.org/review/video-cards/8178-nvidia-rtx-3070-founders-edition

https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/geforce-rtx-3070-founder-review,1.html

https://www.techradar.com/reviews/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3070

https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/10/27/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3070-founders-edition-review/

https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2020-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3070-review


Videos:










 
Seems the 3070 is in fact more honest with it's evaluation than the 3080 was. That said... the allure is really $500 for $1200 worth of "value" but the 2080ti was grossly overpriced at $1200 so how much value are you really getting. 970 launch price was I think $350, 1070 was $380(?), 2070 was $599
 
will be looking to see puget system's review for editing and rendering.
 
Appreciate all the links Kyle.

So...Faster than a 2080ti? Eh, that's debatable according to the FPS review. Nvidia lies AGAIN.

At 1440p, it still struggles at Ray Tracing. Yikes.
 
Keeping nicely with the trend of matching the previous gen's x80 Ti performance. Pleased with its performance, but I long for the days of $329 MSRP for the x70 SKU. :(
 
Krenum said:
Appreciate all the links Kyle.

*Edit now I see it.

So...Faster than a 2080ti? Eh, that's debatable according to the FPS review. Nvidia lies AGAIN.
It wins some and loses some depending on the resolution. They said it would be about on par, so I’m not really sure how that’s lying.
 
-Strelok- said:
It wins some and loses some depending on the resolution. They said it would be about on par, so I’m not really sure how that’s lying.
Jensen specifically said that the 3070 would be faster than the 2080ti.
 
See now I'm confused......for $200 more you get quite a bit more performance with the 3080 don't you? They are announcing a 3080 Ti......and the 3090, by all accounts, is a Titan and a dog at gaming......so is this a temporary thing that will go the way of the dodo within six months to make way for the 3080 Ti at $1000 or $1200?

Doesn't really matter, OOS on all this crap until like March of 2021 is my best guess but hey.....we can always have fun crunching the numbers :p
 
