GeForce NOW Open for All

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,326
NVIDIA has taken their cloud gaming service out of beta and has opened it to everyone with no waiting lists. GeForce NOW differentiates itself from Stadia by allowing you to stream supported titles you already own on other services like Steam. Unfortunately due to limited resources compared to Stadia at this time free users are limited to 1-hour playing sessions and you may need to wait in a queue. The "premium" subscription is $4.99 US per month for "Founders" who join in 2020 and allows 6-hour playing sessions shorter queues, along with support for ray tracing and other RTX features.
GeForce NOW Open for All | NVIDIA Blog

GeForce NOW lets you use the cloud to join in. It’s the power to play PC games anywhere, on any device — even the billion devices that aren’t game ready.
[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Apr 22, 2006
Messages
9,983
Sounds better than Stadia in nearly every way.
RIP Stadia? Nvidia’s newly launched cloud-gaming service is (mostly) a stunner

Here's what I loved about my pre-release tests of GeForce Now: I could play games I already own on my crappiest devices with incredible performance results. While connected via Ethernet on my home-office connection, rated for 250Mbps down, 10Mbps up, I enjoyed nearly latency-free performance on a majority of my tested games. Fortnite, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and the 2019 remake of Modern Warfare: I played these on mouse and keyboard via GeForce Now and barely noticed their inherent latency.

Yes, I'm as stunned as you are. And if you don't believe me, you won't want to see the following sentence: I could play the sensational 2017 retro throwback Sonic Mania via GeForce Now without missing a single jump or dash.

I played 11 Assassin’s Creed games in 11 years, and Odyssey made them all worth it
What's more, I can go into every supported game's settings menus and tinker to my heart's content, because GeForce Now effectively leases a Windows gaming PC to each of its users. I'm not accessing a game's limited build with a missing options menu. Fine-tuned settings like ambient occlusion, shadow resolution, even v-sync and super-sampling: they're all mine to tweak. This became starkly clear when I loaded Assassin's Creed Odyssey, a notoriously demanding game from 2018 that, up until this week, hadn't received a 60fps option on anything other than locally owned computers.
You cannot run AC:O at 60fps on Google Stadia. Nvidia's GeForce Now, on the other hand, let me downgrade and massage the game's settings to not only reach a 60fps threshold but test it with the game's built-in benchmark (only available on PC). The same tweak-for-60fps awesomeness goes for other PC games on GeForce Now that console owners are stuck playing at 30fps, including Destiny 2 and No Man's Sky.
[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Feb 8, 2016
Messages
4,482
Sounds better than Stadia in nearly every way.
RIP Stadia? Nvidia’s newly launched cloud-gaming service is (mostly) a stunner
Ya this is what Stadia should have been.... play games from your steam and egs libraries. Might not have everything supported on day one. But lots of promise. Free tier 1 hour limited sessions seems reasonable.

If this catches on it could even be a boon for RTX, as the pay tier get access to capable RTX hardware. (which 2060 is not... and 2070 is sort of)

I may not be a big NV booster... but they seem to have the bones of something here.
 
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 5, 2004
Messages
1,830
Mentioned this in some Stadia threads...

GeForce NOW game buys also gave steam keys (previously at least) providing additional value and some protection of your purchase if service goes away.

They previously had local steam support which was pretty cool, the game would run on your pc and stream direct to your geforce box, the cloud version as described is so much better.

Nvidia imo has done about as well as can be expected here making cloud gaming an option.
 
2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 13, 2009
Messages
3,077
This sounds promising. My existing catalog is what made Stadia a non starter for me as it could never replace owning a gaming PC. It will be interesting to see if it can compete with Microsoft. I'm not sure what is more valuable to users, their existing library or a service that just includes a bunch of free \ current games.

I'm running moonlight now for streaming games from my home rig so I haven't been too interested in cloud gaming. With services like this however it seems very plausible that there may be no need for home gaming rigs 5-10 years from now.
 
[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,323
I really like how they handle the plans. Might have to try this out later on my Shield and see how it goes. I have no real hope for it being amazing with my terrible internet but I'm still interested.
 
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 29, 2004
Messages
1,690
Free for 1 hour at a time, to basically try it? I got tons of games on Steam. Are there any other requirements? Like do you have to own a GeForce card? I have an account for Geforce experience already if that works.

That you can try it for free is really cool.
 
Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2008
Messages
423
I signed up for the Founder edition. Form my Laptop wasn't bad but there was some lag, might be my bluetooth mouse tho. Will be interesting to try it from Shield TV tonight.
 
