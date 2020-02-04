Armenius
I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
NVIDIA has taken their cloud gaming service out of beta and has opened it to everyone with no waiting lists. GeForce NOW differentiates itself from Stadia by allowing you to stream supported titles you already own on other services like Steam. Unfortunately due to limited resources compared to Stadia at this time free users are limited to 1-hour playing sessions and you may need to wait in a queue. The "premium" subscription is $4.99 US per month for "Founders" who join in 2020 and allows 6-hour playing sessions shorter queues, along with support for ray tracing and other RTX features.
GeForce NOW Open for All | NVIDIA Blog
GeForce NOW lets you use the cloud to join in. It’s the power to play PC games anywhere, on any device — even the billion devices that aren’t game ready.
