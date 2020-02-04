GeForce NOW Open for All

Here's what I loved about my pre-release tests of GeForce Now: I could play games I already own on my crappiest devices with incredible performance results. While connected via Ethernet on my home-office connection, rated for 250Mbps down, 10Mbps up, I enjoyed nearly latency-free performance on a majority of my tested games. Fortnite, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and the 2019 remake of Modern Warfare: I played these on mouse and keyboard via GeForce Now and barely noticed their inherent latency.



Yes, I'm as stunned as you are. And if you don't believe me, you won't want to see the following sentence: I could play the sensational 2017 retro throwback Sonic Mania via GeForce Now without missing a single jump or dash.



What's more, I can go into every supported game's settings menus and tinker to my heart's content, because GeForce Now effectively leases a Windows gaming PC to each of its users. I'm not accessing a game's limited build with a missing options menu. Fine-tuned settings like ambient occlusion, shadow resolution, even v-sync and super-sampling: they're all mine to tweak. This became starkly clear when I loaded Assassin's Creed Odyssey, a notoriously demanding game from 2018 that, up until this week, hadn't received a 60fps option on anything other than locally owned computers.

You cannot run AC:O at 60fps on Google Stadia. Nvidia's GeForce Now, on the other hand, let me downgrade and massage the game's settings to not only reach a 60fps threshold but test it with the game's built-in benchmark (only available on PC). The same tweak-for-60fps awesomeness goes for other PC games on GeForce Now that console owners are stuck playing at 30fps, including Destiny 2 and No Man's Sky.

