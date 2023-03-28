GameCube and Wii Dolphin Emulator set to Launch on Steam Later This Year

erek
[H]F Junkie
Dec 19, 2005
Will this work out or get busted / nailed by Nintendo?
"What is Dolphin?
Dolphin is a GameCube and Wii emulator with high compatibility across the majority of titles for both platforms. It was first developed as closed source in 2003, and as open source since 2008.
What is Dolphin's License?
When Dolphin went open-source in 2008, it was released under the GPLv2 license. However it has since been re-licensed to GPLv2+. According to the license, you may use Dolphin and its source code for any purpose, but distributing Dolphin requires that the source code be released and attribution given.
Who Made Dolphin?
Over 200 people have worked hard over the years to create Dolphin. The list of contributors can be found on GitHub.
Dolphin is not affiliated with Nintendo in any way."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306563/...ulator-set-to-launch-on-steam-later-this-year
