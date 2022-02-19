Frustrated Father Accidentally Takes Down Town's Internet

I feel bad for the father who is likely facing some large fines and possible jail time.Apparently he couldn't get his kids to put down the electronics and go to sleep, so he bought a cell jammer that would take down the cellular network in his home so that his kids wouldn't be able to stay up on their phones all night. Apparently the signal was strong enough that it was disrupting the network in a large portion of the town, and now the man is facing some steep penalties.