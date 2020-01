I currently own 3 Fractal Design cases, 2 R4's and a full tower, don't remember the model. I haven't had any problems with any of them and one of the R4's was purchased used on eBay. Funny how that works. Reminds me of my TP-Link Archer C7 router. If I were shopping for a router today, I would not pick the C7 because of the generally poor reviews but my personal experience with it has been absolutely perfect. I've had it for probably 3 years now, at least and i have not had to reboot it or deal with it in any way except for an occasional tweak as my network has changed. But I did flash it to WRT-DD when I bought it. Maybe that's why I haven't had any problems.

