First Time VR

Discussion in 'VR & Head-Mounted Displays' started by BoiseTech, Dec 20, 2018.

    BoiseTech

    Looking to get a vr setup. Not dead set on these, but here's what I was thinking about getting.

    Htc vive (non pro)
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00VF5NT4I/ref=ox_sc_act_image_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1

    Wheel and pedal setup

    https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B004AYMCRG/ref=ox_sc_act_image_4?smid=AJGNEE8DM6AAK&psc=1

    https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00Z0UWV98/ref=ox_sc_act_image_3?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1

    https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00Z0UWV3O/ref=ox_sc_act_image_2?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1


    I have a 2700x and 1080ti or a 9900k 2080ti to run it.

    So questions.

    Will my 9900k/2080ti setup run it better / Will I notice lag on the 2700x/1080ti?

    Would I notice a big difference in the Vive Pro?

    Will I regret getting the non pro?

    My wife is concerned about space if I get the bigger chair for the driving setup. Will I regret not getting it? Is it as big as she thinks?

    Thanks in advance!
     
    BoiseTech

    Bump
     
    Supercharged_Z06

    Yes, you would notice a difference with the Vive Pro as it's resolution is a bit higher than the standard Vive and the Rift. (2880 x1660 vs 2160 x 1200) But with that said, it also costs a BOAT load of more cash ($1400) and there is a much cheaper alternative available now that is just as good for MUCH less coin. I'd recommend NOT buying the Vive Pro and instead buying the Odyssey+ for $399. It's resolution is just as good as the Vive Pro's at 2880 x 1600. That change alone will save you $1000.

    Right now, we are at the tail end of Gen 1 VR. I consider the Vive Pro and Odyssey+ sort of Gen 1.5 VR products - basically the same as Gen 1, but with slightly clearer/sharper boosted resolutions. It appears that Valve is going to also be releasing a gen 1.5 VR headset with the knuckle controllers sometime next year... by Spring/Summer is my best guess. Then true Gen 2 VR will arrive toward the very end of 2019 or early 2020.

    It appears you are going to primarily use VR for sit down sims with the items you are buying. While the tracking on a Vive or a Rift (with 3 camera) is going to be a bit superior over the Odyssey+ where room scale VR is concerned (especially with regard to hand controller tracking), if your primary VR use is going to be seated sims, then the Odyssey+ is by far your best choice right now in the bang for the buck, resolution and ease of setup categories. My next choice after that would be the Rift as it is the most comfortable - it's also the easiest on the wallet at $350 and has the best hand controllers. The regular Vive simply isn't worth $500 in comparison and like I mentioned, the Vive Pro is simply ludicrously priced at $1400.

    As to your question concerning processors/GPUs, neither will lag and they'll both run VR great. With the 9900k/2080ti you'll have a bit more headroom to increase SS (super-sampling) to extreme levels which MAY help a little as to overall perceived VR image quality, but that would be very marginal at best as to the overall VR experience. The 2700x/1080Ti combo is more than adequate to meeting horsepower needs for great VR with zero lag.

    As to your chair stand, it's just an OK option - it will be a bit wobbly... but better than using a desk. I went the "build your own route" and it's a much more solid VR sim option IMHO, but it definitely takes up a bit more space. It's in my man cave though, so the wife has learned to accept it. :D

    Good luck in your putting your VR rig together!
     
    BoiseTech

    I didn't even know the Odyssey existed! Looks like I have more research to do.

    Yeah I would prefer the chair integrated into the unit... I'll see what I can do in that regard.

    Thank you so much! This was a wealth of information! I have younger kids so the "racing sim" point of entry was something that enticed my wife as our kids could play too. I'm sure I'll be playing a whole gambit of genres in VR :)
     
    Dayaks

    Vive Pro or similar resolution really helps if you can swing it.

    If you ever want to do room scale I’d go Vive since it has the best tracking. I get instantly sick if the tracking isn’t smooth.
     
    Hagrid

    Rift's tracking is just fine. I have a full room and it works awesome! I won't spend 1300 or whatever it is for the pro when it's only been shown to be about 25% improvement over the Rift.
     
    Supercharged_Z06

    I think it makes a bit more sense to go with an Odyssey+ right now (if you want/need the same resolution as the Vive Pro) and you are primarily going to be using it in racing sims. I simply can't endorse $1400 for the Vive Pro - even with the slight resolution increase over a Rift @ $350. Well, unless you are the type that is also rushing out to buy a TItan RTX, then I guess it really doesn't matter. Pouring $1400 into a VR HMD at this point just doesn't seem all that smart... especially with Valve on the verge of releasing something next year and Gen 2 VR just around the corner after that in early 2020.
     
    Hagrid

    This. If they can get the RTX series cards to mostly work, they would be great for VR. The next gens will be coming soon.
    I agree with you on the buy cheaper now. The next gens could have different sensors or something. Get the feet wet first!
     
    Decibel

    Um...

    ?

    From:
    https://www.reddit.com/r/oculus/comments/7co4f6/the_eleven_table_tennis_tournament_is_over/
    (Sorry bout the code tags, I'm just not a fan of how Reddit gets formatted here...)
     
    Hagrid

    It might be due to the Rift sensors being hard wired?
     
    Dayaks

    That’s meaningless to anyone with a shimmer of knowledge of science or statistics.

    Plus Rift isn’t even in the same ballpark with resolution.
     
    Hagrid

    From what I read and saw, it was about 25% better. Good, but not triple the price good.
     
    Dayaks

    I’ve had both and lets say when you replay old games it feels like a new game. There were game mechanics I didn’t notice and couldn’t use with the old Vive because the definition wasn’t there. The cost is steep though.
     
    Decibel

    Lol. So you saying that Rift doesn't do roomscale, and evidence that it obviously does roomscale fine doesn't count just cause you say so? Cause science, and statistics, and math, and anthropology or some shit...

    Nice argument there bucko.

    And OBVIOUSLY Vive Pro is higher resolution. That's why I didn't talk about it. Course it's only a minor upgrade from the original Vive at best... With worse build quality, ergonomics, and shitty included speakers.

    I'd rather buy an Odyssey+ than a Vive Pro at this point in the game.
     
    Decibel

    Dunno... If it works it works.

    We could get into how the spinning lasers in the Lighthouse supposedly provide fractions of a degree better accuracy than the blinking LEDs of Constellation, but I really don't care. I've owned both, you can't tell the difference in tracking if you're in a properly set up room with a decent computer.

    I doubt either will survive. Inside out tracking is going to kill them.
     
    Dayaks

    No, that’s not at all what I said.
     
    Decibel

    Implying that only Vive tracking is smooth...

    Maybe you should read your own posts closer.
     
    Dayaks

    I never said Rift doesn’t do roomscale or only the Vive tracking is smooth.

    The Vive lighthouses are superior. For instance, Vive tracking allows vastly larger areas (3-4x the area), especially the new lighthouses. They are also wireless (besides power). I personally lose tracking with the Rift and that’s a problem. OP can look into it if he wants and make his own choice.

    The Odyssey... my understanding is that you lose controller tracking if it goes out of view of the headset. Or you could hack a Vive setup to work with it which at that point I would just buy the Vive Pro for a few hundred more. But if OP is just going to have a sit down setup it would make a ton of sense to look into since he’d only need the headset.
     
    Supercharged_Z06

    If you had bothered to read, the OP doesn’t have a VR setup yet and looks to be primarily interested in seated racing sims when it comes to VR. Your suggestion of a Vive Pro for a “few hundred more” is laughable in that it is a suggestion that is a full $1000 more, not a few hundred. The Vive Pro costs $1400. The Vive Pro headset by itself would be worthless in that there is no tracking system with it at all and it would not work. The Odyssey+ is $400 and the Rift is $350.
     
    Dayaks

    I did bother to read it...

    I said, “If you ever want to do room scale I’d go Vive.” He’s obviously early into research and since he has kids it might eventually be a part of the consideration. Kids love games like Job Simulator, Waltz of the Wizard, Fruit Ninja, ect.

    Pretty sure they just had a discount on the Vive Pro, but right now it’s $1200 for a system. If at the time of looking it’s too expensive that’s up to him. To some people that’s pennies. Shit, a week long disney vacation is $15000. This you can use for years.

    If I was OP I’d rather more suggestions rather than blinders on.
     
    Supercharged_Z06

    ^^^^ Dayaks, show me where he can order a new Vive Pro for only $1200.

    You also seem to imply that a Rift setup or the Odyssey+ wouldn’t work in games like Job Simulator, Waltz of the Wizard, etc. That’s not true. They’ll work just fine for the kids In those games. Sure, the tracking will be slightly inferior with the hand controllers on the Odyssey when blocked by one’s body, but that is a pretty minor thing though.

    Face it, you are simply wrong here. Suggesting the Vive Pro at $1400 right now is pretty ludicrous as a starting VR setup where the primary use case is the OP’s kids using it for racing sims. Period, Full stop.
     
    Hagrid

    So the Vive can do 30-40 feet room scale? I hope Rift 2 comes out with that even though my room is only 14x10.
     
    Dayaks

    I based that off a table on Tom’s.

    I’ve done about 28x28 at my friend’s gym. The new sensors can do something crazy beyond that.

    It’s $1098 on Vive’s website but apparently sold out. I couldn’t see that until I added to cart.

    Sure, I could be absolutely wrong if OP has zero interest in ever doing room scale. He sounded like he was just beginning to research and threw it out there.
     
    Supercharged_Z06

    Here, I fixed your above quote for you: "I could be absolutely wrong if OP has ANY interest in ever doing room scale."

    I own/use both a Rift and Vive setup, they both do room scale just fine. There is no perceived difference AT ALL in my use of them both and I've been using them for a full two years now. The Odyssey+ isn't as ideal perhaps for extensive room scale use, but it's not like it's not going to work, especially for the games you mentioned.

    Not saying you're not supplying advice here, it's just not all that practical or sane as far as advice goes. Just throwing that out there.
     
    Hagrid

    Is that with 2 or 4 sensors for full room scale? Never tried the Vive so not sure how 2 works.
     
    Supercharged_Z06

    Hagrid, spend some time here, it does a pretty good job of explaining the differences between the Vive and the Rift.
     
    Hagrid

    But not the Vive pro and it's much more informative from people who actually use it. The differences people have had between 2, 3, and 4 sensors, etc.
     
    bobzdar

    Jun 6, 2003

    The G29 has more buttons, so is a little better than the 920 imo. I'd only get the 920 if you have an xbox and need the compatibility. For $200 it's a good buy, but more than that and I'd get something else (better).

    The best headset right now for racing games is the Odyssey+, and it's not really close. I have a Rift as well and it's in the closet, the higher resolution and anti sde display is a pretty big jump in picture from either the Rift or the Vive. As to the 2700X vs 9900k, it depends on the game. In iRacing, the 9900k will be better but not $200 better (imo). That game is not heavily threaded so a non HT/lower core precessor will give the same performance for significant savings. In other games the 2700X will be fine, and honestly it runs well in iRacing as well but due to it's poor threading in VR, higher single core speed makes a difference. The absolute best cpu (stock) for iRacing is either the 9900k or 8086k purely based on their boost clocks. If you OC or don't mind a slight performance drop for less than half the price, best bang for the buck is probably an 8600k.

    None of the VR racing games out there will really push a 1080ti, let alone a 2080ti.
     
    Supercharged_Z06

    Hagrid, the Vive Pro HMD's only real difference is more resolution and built in sound (like the deluxe headstrap). The Vive Pro full kit still uses the same sensor config/setup as the base Vive - in fact it is fully compatible with the base Vive and it's original lighthouses - many with the original Vive simply choose to just buy the Pro's HMD to "upgrade" their Vive setup. The full Vive Pro kit only comes with two lighthouses just like the original Vive. They are slightly newer tech, put they work pretty much just like the base non-pro Vive as to setup/use, just with slightly better range. They give you the same room scale capability with two senors that the base Vive does.
     
    Hagrid

    And that site has all of the different sensor setups and the difference between the pro and non?
     
    Supercharged_Z06

    Hagrid, don't be obtuse. That's not what the OP posted asking about here. He wasn't after the Vive Pro and its $1400 entry price. You are the one asking after it. You posted "Never tried the Vive so not sure how 2 works." I was just trying to help you out in that the link I provided explains the basic tech and the difference between how the tracking works between the Vive and the Rift. The Vive Pro's sensors are setup the same way as the non-pro and the tech for tracking they employ is the same as the base Vive. Go start another thread if you really need to!
     
    Hagrid

    Well a new site that has all the info or links to some would be more helpful than a super old site. It would help make a more intelligent decision. I guess you would not want that. Things change and updates happen.
     
    Supercharged_Z06

    I was just trying to help you out Hagrid. You claimed ignorance in knowing how the Vive's light houses worked. Their is no substantial difference between the Vive Lighthouse 1.0 and 2.0 versions as to how their basic tracking works other than range. They use the same basic tech for tracking - the version 2 lighthouses have been simplified (for reliability) to use one internal motor instead of two and their range has been slightly improved. You're the one posting that you have no clue how the Vive's lighthouses worked. Just thought you might have wanted to read up a little rather than being spoon fed by others here.
     
    Hagrid

    I did not know how far they reached. Never looked into them. Also those sites do not really get into more than 2 sensors, the benefits, etc. For most the Rift's reach is more than enough. But the wireless of the Vives sensors are nice. How many sensors is not really gone over there. The pics makes it look the the Rift has better looking graphics. It would be much more beneficial if people with Vives posted their full specs, position of sensors, etc so that everybody could get a better overall understanding.
     
    Supercharged_Z06

    It just surprises me that you claim ignorance, then want to learn, but refuse to google anything on you own and resort to asking for folks to post here to educate you. The Vive lighthouse sensors are not wireless Hagrid. They require power, just like the Rift's cameras, but they don't require a USB connection back to a PC like the Rift's camera sensors do. 2 Vive lighthouse senors are all that is needed for a complete Vive roomscale setup (base AND Pro models). Yes you can add another pair for much larger roomscale (30' x 30') but that is simply not something that the average VR user is going to need and it is more geared towards commercial arcade use/setups.
     
    Hagrid

    Wow, it went over your head. No biggy. He has enough to look up additional info if needed.
     
    GreenOrbs

    Back on the original topic, the new Odyssey+ is the best choice for racing games due to the vastly superior screen. I'm assuming since you are interested in getting a racing wheel/chair you will be playing a good amount of those games. If so, I think you will regret not getting the Samsung Odyssey. I've owned a large number of devices ranging from Daydream/Gear (S8+, Pixel, Pixel 3XL), Oculus Go, Lenovo WMR, Oculus Rift, and now finally the Samsung Odyssey+. Visual quality is like night and day compared with the original Rift/Vive. The screens in the original Vive/Rift are very dated and even the Lenovo WMR and Oculus GO are better. Of all the devices I've used I find the Odyssey+ the best. One thing to note is I've read that the Odyssey+ might not fit every head shape (fits mine perfectly like a glove but I've got a big head).

    In terms of controls, the WMR controllers on the Odyssey have improved a lot since the time the first headsets like the Lenovo were released. Works fine for games like Fallout 4 VR, Skyrim VR, and Beat Saber. Tracking is not nearly as bad as people make it out to be and its probably the easiest way to do room scale vs setting up sensors. I will say though that if you want to play boxing games like thrill of the fight or hollowpoint where you might need to draw a bow past your head then you will want the better tracking of the Vive. For the majority of games however, WMR is just fine. If you have any specific questions, I'd be happy to try to answer them.
     
    noko

    Friend/Co-Worker bought an HP WMR which would not fit his rather big head and with his eye distance from each other was way beyond the adjustment range of the software based IPD and was blurry. He exchanged it for a Lenova WMR which really didn't do anything different. Ended up with a Rift which worked for him. He tried a two camera setup which he said was a waste of time, so he went with 3 cameras, 3 cables/USB - that too had issues he said so he went with 4 cameras and is happy with the tracking now. His touch controller (one of them) fire button got stuck, he contacted Oculus and they wanted him to make a video of the stuck button??? and send it to them, which turned out to be a common problem with the touch. Anyways he took it apart expecting the rubber cushion for the bottom to have come out and lodged or something like that but found something else wrong with it which he was able to fix (it may have been an internal plug, not sure).

    I have a Vive and now a VivePro (bought used at Ebay $480), the image quality difference for me is significantly better but still not where I would like it. The built in audio to me is kinda cheesy/crappy but usable. As for comfort, maybe I am not use to it, I actually like the old Vive better. Roomscale setup is very simple, also simple to move to like a larger room and back and it just works. The controllers are utterly uber tough and have been slammed into walls, shatter a round ceiling light fixture into an explosive rain forest of glass and yet did not phase them, impressive. As a note the controllers looks like they were design to protect your hand if you do this, not once was I injured for being rather energetic.

    Yes if a system was totally dedicated to race car simulations - Odyssey does sound like it makes the best sense - if you ever experience room scale and like it (I absolutely love it), being taken inside the game to experience a new world, then the Odyssey may not be the best choice.

    I never considered the Rift after Facebook bought them and their initial restrictions on VR games, now their restrictions not allowing AMD to stream VR to their headsets due to licensing. I would recommend trying out the sets locally at Best Buy and at a Microsoft store if they still do demo's a few times until you feel comfortable with your choice. Chances are very good if you pick the right one that you will be wearing the headset for hundreds if not thousands of hours.
     
    BoiseTech

    Isnt the Odyssey compatible with the vive room sensors? Meaning it could do both without any issue? I heard you can also use the vive controllers, giving me 2 options for controls?
     
    BoiseTech

    So, question on games.

    Will probably use steam for all my games. Does steam care what headset you have? Any restrictions on what games are compatible with Odyssey vs Vive vs Rift?
     
