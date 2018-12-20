First Time VR

Looking to get a vr setup. Not dead set on these, but here's what I was thinking about getting. Htc vive (non pro) https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00VF5NT4I/ref=ox_sc_act_image_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1 Wheel and pedal setup https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B004AYMCRG/ref=ox_sc_act_image_4?smid=AJGNEE8DM6AAK&psc=1 https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00Z0UWV98/ref=ox_sc_act_image_3?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1 https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00Z0UWV3O/ref=ox_sc_act_image_2?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1 I have a 2700x and 1080ti or a 9900k 2080ti to run it. So questions. Will my 9900k/2080ti setup run it better / Will I notice lag on the 2700x/1080ti? Would I notice a big difference in the Vive Pro? Will I regret getting the non pro? My wife is concerned about space if I get the bigger chair for the driving setup. Will I regret not getting it? Is it as big as she thinks? Thanks in advance!