Final PC decision - RAM

I am down to the last part needed to complete my PC build. I am simply wanting to run my thoughts through you guys to make sure I am not missing anything obvious, or to see if there is a much better option I should be considering.



After reading / watching many articles / videos, I do believe RAM speed trumps CL as long as the CL is not crazy high.



I am looking for 2x16 sticks to fit in to the Daisy-Chain topology found on the MSI Z490 Unify motherboard.



I have narrowed it down to a pair of G.Skill Trident Z Royal sticks -

3200 MHz @ 14 CL

3600 MHz @ 16 CL



I would of liked the corsair dominator platinum (admittedly for looks), but could not find that at a reasonable price. The only other sticks I have considered was the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro.



I have sunk tons of money in this build and want to get this last step correct. Given that, I would like to keep the cost below $300 USD for the 2x16 kit if possible. I am currently leaning towards the 3600 MHz @ 16 CL but before pulling the trigger, I wanted to verify my thoughts.



Thanks!



Build:

10900K

MSI Z490 Unify (ATX)