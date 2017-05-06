st4rk said: Are you kidding? In FC4 I remember the most insane random stuff happening just traversing the map. You had no idea what you were going to get hit with. Could be a quick drive somewhere, could get ambushed by patrols, could have a rhino attack you, etc. Click to expand...

I'm sure most of that is scripted. Maybe the animal encounters are random. I just don't find the worlds they craft interesting. But more than that, I just don't care for the rinse/repeat formula they have taken on. Ever since the original Assassins Creed, aAll of Ubi's major IPs follow the same formula... Assassins Creed, Far Cry, Division, Ghost Recon, Watch Dogs... they're all the same game at heart. Hell, they even tried to apply their open world nonsense to other genres with the likes of The Crew and Steep. There's simply no need for it. With the vast majority of open world games, engaging story and interesting, well-crafted environments get overlooked in favor of being able to say your playable map is a certain square KM, or having a certain number of side quests. They are designed around marketing buzzwords to move units. It doesn't matter if your playable space is interesting, so long as it's four times the size of SkyrimThis trend isn't unique to Ubisoft, but they seem to have taken to it the most, with every major IP in the last decade sticking to it. The only exception that comes to my mind is For Honor. The more and more open-worlds become a games sole selling point, the less interested I become. I have a large enough backlog, and limited enough free time, that I don't need my games to take 100 hours to finish, especially when 75% of that time is spent meandering around doing fetch quests or dealing with randomly generated incidents. Firewatch is a good example. Some people bitch not much happens, it's a walking simulator, it's too short... whatever. I found it incredibly interesting. Enough to do 3 complete playthoughs with a different attitude each time. I logged about 10 hours into it, and then walked away (har har) feeling as though my money was incredibly well spent, and that I had thoroughly enjoyed every minute I spent in the game. Now lets look at FC4. I've spent 29 hours in that game, and I've given up on it. Of those 29 hours, nothing was memorable. I won't say it wasn't fun, but it wasn't interesting. I reached a point where I was just doing the same shit I'd done countless times before, with a slightly different spin. Drive here, kill this, come back. Kill animals, craft shit. Rinse. Repeat. Repeat some more. I didn't give a shit about any person I encountered or any choice the game presented me with. I honestly could not tell you what the story was about. I remember a purple emo guy and mountains (Nepal?). Point is, despite having invested more time in it, I don't feel like I gained anything from having played this game. I don't feel as though it was money well spent.Maybe I'm just being cynical, but with my limited free time I want my games to make me feel something. Whether it's an emotional story, or just an environment that makes me go "holy shit, look at that". If I've only got 5-10 hours a week to spend gaming, I want to be enjoying every second of it. Doing chores in an open world, at least for me, isn't it. Sorry for the rant, but the "all games should be open world" mentality that seems to be becoming ever more prevalent irks me