Fan Orientation and Ugliness.

I'm in the process of fitting out my case fans. I wanted to go with 6 Noctua 140mm grey fans (no RGB) in the Crustal 280 mATX/ITX case below, which takes two 140s in the bottom, two in the front, and two in the top. It would be nice to have white fans, but I couldn't find any quality, silent white fans. So, the next best thing was this lighter grey Noc fans.
Corsair Crystal 280:
Corsair Page - mine is the NON RGB moel shown above.
Here is the Noctua fann x6 I want to use:
The picture doesn't do them justice. They are very nice colored fans, very "in the background" and built like tanks, sleek, and the fan and carriage are -when viewing them in person - more offset in their grey/dark grey color (dark grey fan, light grey carriage) Anyway, they look better live.
So the problem is for the bottom I have to flip the fan over because the airflow is from the picture to the rear. In front, no problem. In top, perfect because you can see them from the top as they are pictured above. But in the bottom, I have to flip the nice side down and then then the fan's wires and back fan area is exposed, which is so not hot. Other than leaving the fans out of the bottom, what is the alternative?
BTW, that case is beatiful in person. When I got it, I thought the front was a little busy, but not I don't think that at all. It's a really sexy case. I would liekto get some white thumb screws for it, so if anyone has any links. . . .
Corsair Crystal 280:
Corsair Page - mine is the NON RGB moel shown above.
Here is the Noctua fann x6 I want to use:
The picture doesn't do them justice. They are very nice colored fans, very "in the background" and built like tanks, sleek, and the fan and carriage are -when viewing them in person - more offset in their grey/dark grey color (dark grey fan, light grey carriage) Anyway, they look better live.
So the problem is for the bottom I have to flip the fan over because the airflow is from the picture to the rear. In front, no problem. In top, perfect because you can see them from the top as they are pictured above. But in the bottom, I have to flip the nice side down and then then the fan's wires and back fan area is exposed, which is so not hot. Other than leaving the fans out of the bottom, what is the alternative?
BTW, that case is beatiful in person. When I got it, I thought the front was a little busy, but not I don't think that at all. It's a really sexy case. I would liekto get some white thumb screws for it, so if anyone has any links. . . .