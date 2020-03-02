FS: Fractal Node 304, Noctua NH-D15, Noctua NH-L12S

N

ninjacore

Gawd
Joined
Dec 17, 2013
Messages
617
All items have been in use for a few years in a smoke- and pet-free home.

I’ll add pictures tonight just had a free moment, so figured I’d create the thread.

NH-L12S - $45 shipped


NH-D15 - $70 shipped
Yes, this fits in the


Node 304 - $50 shipped
  • stock fans have zero use
  • I’ll check it over tonight, but no serious external wear marks that I recall
  • I dremeled off a small section of the frame near the GPU so that cards wider than 2 slots can fit (card does extend outside case)
  • I don’t think I have the storage “hanging” brackets
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top