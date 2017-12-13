Anyone else pick this up? Just grabbed it for $55 CAD (roughly $40 usd) and so far it seems to work fine for my rift. Played the game for 10 minutes (all the time I had for now lol) and so far reports the game is "unplayable" on the rift is grossly overstated.
I have had no issues moving around, selects items in the menu is annoying but completely doable and I had no issues interacting with objects or dialog trees. I will have more time tonight to really try it out though.
Edit: link to the game for $40, it's grey market but worked fine for me https://www.gamivo.com/product/fallout-4-vr?glv=ngt5hf69 (full disclosure this is an affiliate link which means I get a buck or two in store credit if you buy it with my link, doesn't affect your price at all)
I have had no issues moving around, selects items in the menu is annoying but completely doable and I had no issues interacting with objects or dialog trees. I will have more time tonight to really try it out though.
Edit: link to the game for $40, it's grey market but worked fine for me https://www.gamivo.com/product/fallout-4-vr?glv=ngt5hf69 (full disclosure this is an affiliate link which means I get a buck or two in store credit if you buy it with my link, doesn't affect your price at all)
Last edited: