Fallout 4 VR

Ragenrok

Anyone else pick this up? Just grabbed it for $55 CAD (roughly $40 usd) and so far it seems to work fine for my rift. Played the game for 10 minutes (all the time I had for now lol) and so far reports the game is "unplayable" on the rift is grossly overstated.

I have had no issues moving around, selects items in the menu is annoying but completely doable and I had no issues interacting with objects or dialog trees. I will have more time tonight to really try it out though.

Edit: link to the game for $40, it's grey market but worked fine for me https://www.gamivo.com/product/fallout-4-vr?glv=ngt5hf69 (full disclosure this is an affiliate link which means I get a buck or two in store credit if you buy it with my link, doesn't affect your price at all)
 
Paid for the full-up game when it was first released. Not going to pay for it all over again (full price) just to get the same game with VR support grafted in. Had they considered offering a DLC VR upgrade to existing owners of Fallout 4, say for $19, I *may* have bitten. Smacks too much of a cheap Bethesda re-release money grab at this point - especially with all the mixed reviews pouring in as to the VR support implementation quality.
 
I picked the original fo4 up for cheap just like this version so that wasn't a big deal to me (I can link the $40 store if you want, pretty sure it's grey market though). Completely understand your stance though
 
Thanks for the offer, but I paid Bethesda for Fallout 4 and also for the Season Pass for Fallout 4 already. They've got plenty of my money for that game.

They should have thrown a bone to prior supporters... instead they decided to whip out the strap-on, lube it up, and then dip it in sand. I'll still pass.
 
pj-

Supercharged_Z06 said:
Thanks for the offer, but I paid Bethesda for Fallout 4 and also for the Season Pass for Fallout 4 already. They've got plenty of my money for that game.

They should have thrown a bone to prior supporters... instead they decided to whip out the strap-on, lube it up, and then dip it in sand. I'll still pass.
It immediately had the highest concurrent player count of any VR game I've ever seen, so they're not stupid. It will drop quickly in price to bring in the folks who don't want to pay full (or near full on grey market sites) price.

I am enjoying the game but it needs work and the performance is not great. Without Async reprojection it would be unplayable because it is under 90fps a significant amount of the time, even on my system with a pascal Titan X. Async keeps the head movement smooth but causes annoying judder on anything moving, particularly your hands.

It will be interesting to see how much support it gets over the next few months from Bethesda and the mod community. There's a lot of potential, mostly in how you interact with the world, to make it a really great VR experience.
 
Toriessian

I got it and play it on my Rift. If you have a Rift you'll need some 3rd party assistance to fix the controls. Its was def made with the VIVE wand trackpad in mind vs. Touch's joysticks. Much more playable after I installed the fix below.
Beta Rift Control Fix (link to github)

If you've ever played a Bethesda Fallout or Elder Scrolls on release day, you expect it to be rough for a couple months. This is no different. Expect to tweak settings to make the game less blurry and expect bugs/glitches/odd exploits/dog companions that get shot into the sky.
 
MaZa

pj- said:
It immediately had the highest concurrent player count of any VR game I've ever seen, so they're not stupid. It will drop quickly in price to bring in the folks who don't want to pay full (or near full on grey market sites) price.

I am enjoying the game but it needs work and the performance is not great. Without Async reprojection it would be unplayable because it is under 90fps a significant amount of the time, even on my system with a pascal Titan X. Async keeps the head movement smooth but causes annoying judder on anything moving, particularly your hands.

It will be interesting to see how much support it gets over the next few months from Bethesda and the mod community. There's a lot of potential, mostly in how you interact with the world, to make it a really great VR experience.
With Fallout 4 the performance problems come from the cpu. You could have the strongest GPU in the world but FO4 would still run like shit because CPU does most of the work, even stuff that should be left for GPU like shadows (which I think is the biggest performance hog).

I was hoping they would finally fix the game because of VR's performance requirements but it seems like this is not the case? Or is the antique engine Beth uses simply incapable of doing better?
 
Toriessian said:
I got it and play it on my Rift. If you have a Rift you'll need some 3rd party assistance to fix the controls. Its was def made with the VIVE wand trackpad in mind vs. Touch's joysticks. Much more playable after I installed the fix below.
Beta Rift Control Fix (link to github)

If you've ever played a Bethesda Fallout or Elder Scrolls on release day, you expect it to be rough for a couple months. This is no different. Expect to tweak settings to make the game less blurry and expect bugs/glitches/odd exploits/dog companions that get shot into the sky.
I tried this out but I'm not sure how to work it? Is there a guide or can you explain how to use this lol
 
Toriessian

Ragenrok said:
I tried this out but I'm not sure how to work it? Is there a guide or can you explain how to use this lol
Its still very beta no doubt. Took me about 20 minutes to figure it out myself. Exit Steam VR and install it.
Then run the OpenVR-InputEmulatorOverlay executable. This will re-start Steam VR.

1) In steam VR you'll have a new option "VR Input Emulator". Click This
2) There will be a device dropdown. You should see the HMD, and both of your touch controllers here.
3) On each touch controller go to Input Remapping -> Analog Joystick Axis
4) Under this option, you'll see the checkboxes for "Ignore Snap to Neutral Position" and "Button Press Deadzone Fix". Check these
5) Save a profile so you don't have to do that again.

It won't make it perfect. The pipboy is still a PITA. Its much more playable already though. I bet the mod author has it nailed down within a week.
 
Toriessian said:
Its still very beta no doubt. Took me about 20 minutes to figure it out myself. Exit Steam VR and install it.
Then run the OpenVR-InputEmulatorOverlay executable. This will re-start Steam VR.

1) In steam VR you'll have a new option "VR Input Emulator". Click This
2) There will be a device dropdown. You should see the HMD, and both of your touch controllers here.
3) On each touch controller go to Input Remapping -> Analog Joystick Axis
4) Under this option, you'll see the checkboxes for "Ignore Snap to Neutral Position" and "Button Press Deadzone Fix". Check these
5) Save a profile so you don't have to do that again.

It won't make it perfect. The pipboy is still a PITA. Its much more playable already though. I bet the mod author has it nailed down within a week.
Thanks, turns out the issues I was having was the steamVR beta. Went back to the stable build of steamVR and it works for me now lol, like you said it's not perfect but it's way better now, and being able to just click to pick things up is a huge improvement
 
MaZa

Hakaba said:
Will pick it up when it’s not $60, like others not happy that it released at that price.
I agree. I love Fallout 4 + expansions so this game may be a must buy, but paying a full price is just too tough pill to swallow. I just cannot justify paying another 50-60€ from something I have so many hundred hours in. Even though experiencing it all in VR will spice things a bit the game itself has already been seen inside out so the VR version will definetly be played less, MUCH less. I will also wait until it is on sale.
 
westrock2000

If Bethesda really wants to stick it Oculus, they could wait a few months and say “ok, we want to extend the olive branch and offer a Rift version on the Oculys store”. And charge Oculus guys $60 again. And then when everyone bitches about how they bought the Steam version already, Bethesda can play innocent and say that was on the Steam store and specifically said for Vive only so why anyone with a Rift would buy it is beyond them.

How were we supposed to know the Rift guys would buy the wrong version? <snort> <snort>

Do you guys on the Rift get flashy glitches here and there in textures? I haven’t gotten out of the house yet in the intro, but I noticed that some of the textures down the hall and stuff flash white every once in a while. I never played this game so excuse me if that is normal behavior.
 
Toriessian said:
New version of the control fixes for the Rift is out. I haven't tried it myself yet.

Linked here
Just an update, played last night and man what a difference this fix makes

westrock2000 said:
If Bethesda really wants to stick it Oculus, they could wait a few months and say “ok, we want to extend the olive branch and offer a Rift version on the Oculys store”. And charge Oculus guys $60 again. And then when everyone bitches about how they bought the Steam version already, Bethesda can play innocent and say that was on the Steam store and specifically said for Vive only so why anyone with a Rift would buy it is beyond them.

How were we supposed to know the Rift guys would buy the wrong version? <snort> <snort>

Do you guys on the Rift get flashy glitches here and there in textures? I haven’t gotten out of the house yet in the intro, but I noticed that some of the textures down the hall and stuff flash white every once in a while. I never played this game so excuse me if that is normal behavior.
Haha that would be a dick move, so far no flashy textures but I also installed a custom texture pack right from the get go
 
dr.stevil

I really want to enjoy it, but my 980Ti is having a hell of a time trying to keep up. Even with some INI tweaks, it's very much a slideshow.

I did read that it uses your desktop resolution though, which could be the issue (running my VR machine on a 4K TV)
 
MaZa

dr.stevil said:
I really want to enjoy it, but my 980Ti is having a hell of a time trying to keep up. Even with some INI tweaks, it's very much a slideshow.

I did read that it uses your desktop resolution though, which could be the issue (running my VR machine on a 4K TV)
Why on earth would it do that? Oh wait, this is Bethesda we are talking about. Nevermind.

Seriously though, if it did that then it would be really dumb. Oculus is perfectly capable of running itself independent from your monitor, with its own supersampling and downsampling capabilities and all.
 
MavericK

I will probably pick this up at some point, for half price. $60 with none of the existing DLC is a bit steep, even though this does look pretty good. I am a bit worried about performance as well.
 
LurkerLito

Same here I will get it eventually, but not at full price. I already own FO4 + Season Pass so while I am interest in a VR version, I am not in any hurry to get it.
 
MavericK said:
I will probably pick this up at some point, for half price. $60 with none of the existing DLC is a bit steep, even though this does look pretty good. I am a bit worried about performance as well.
LurkerLito said:
Same here I will get it eventually, but not at full price. I already own FO4 + Season Pass so while I am interest in a VR version, I am not in any hurry to get it.
Don't forget the link I posted at the top, if price is your issue the game comes out to about $40 from there and it worked great for me. Had my steam key in about 10 minutes https://www.gamivo.com/product/fallout-4-vr?glv=ngt5hf69
 
MaZa

Ragenrok said:
Don't forget the link I posted at the top, if price is your issue the game comes out to about $40 from there and it worked great for me. Had my steam key in about 10 minutes https://www.gamivo.com/product/fallout-4-vr?glv=ngt5hf69
That site looks eeriely similar to G2A and Kinguin, with "customer protection program" for extra and all. Sorry, but while the keys are legit they tend to have a dark origin like bought with stolen credit cards and such. Unlike piracy they cause direct financial harm to the developers because they have to deal with charge backs and many have said that they would rather see people pirate the game than buy them from G2A and such.
 
MaZa said:
That site looks eeriely similar to G2A and Kinguin, with "customer protection program" for extra and all. Sorry, but while the keys are legit they tend to have a dark origin like bought with stolen credit cards and such. Unlike piracy they cause direct financial harm to the developers because they have to deal with charge backs and many have said that they would rather see people pirate the game than buy them from G2A and such.
completely understand :)
 
Hagrid

dr.stevil said:
I really want to enjoy it, but my 980Ti is having a hell of a time trying to keep up. Even with some INI tweaks, it's very much a slideshow.

I did read that it uses your desktop resolution though, which could be the issue (running my VR machine on a 4K TV)
I have not tried it but a 980ti should run it fine. Maybe a usb problem?
 
prtzlboy

I bought it then had it refunded almost immediately. It’s really poorly implemented. Can’t really believe they’re charging $60 and we still have to interact with the world through the same old menus.
 
H-street

I’m enjoying it. Does anyone know how to tweak your height in game? I am only 5’5” and everyone in he game feels like 6’6” giants
 
Spire3660

H-street said:
I’m enjoying it. Does anyone know how to tweak your height in game? I am only 5’5” and everyone in he game feels like 6’6” giants
add this :
[VR]
fVrScale=72

to Fallout4Custom.ini in Users/Documents/My Games/Fallout 4 VR (NOT Fallout4VRCustom.ini)

Adjust the value between 70 and 75.
 
hypertek_s30

picked it up for my rift.. did the control fix like suggested, just annoyed with movement. Walk with lefthandd stick, and to rotate my body, i need to press down the right stick while moving it? Or can it be set to smoothly rotate without having to press?
 
hypertek_s30

Ok I got it set up to my liking now.

It has a bit of a learning curve, at least for rift, once you get your setup right tweaking it.. and learning the button mapping. Locomotion isnt too bad for me, i guess I got used to it from years of sim racing in VR.. (space and flight games is what gets me sick in VR!)
 
Ya it takes some getting use to and a lot of tweaking but it's really fun when you do get it setup right.
 
spugm1r3

dr.stevil said:
I really want to enjoy it, but my 980Ti is having a hell of a time trying to keep up. Even with some INI tweaks, it's very much a slideshow.

I did read that it uses your desktop resolution though, which could be the issue (running my VR machine on a 4K TV)
Refer to MaZa's note, linked below. But to go a little further, there were a number of reviews that also pointed to hard disk and ram as potential bottlenecks when Fallout 4 was released. I can only imagine those problems being exasperated by adding a headset to the mix. Try logging your cpu/memory usage and seeing if anything is running higher than usual.

MaZa said:
With Fallout 4 the performance problems come from the cpu. You could have the strongest GPU in the world but FO4 would still run like shit because CPU does most of the work, even stuff that should be left for GPU like shadows (which I think is the biggest performance hog).

I was hoping they would finally fix the game because of VR's performance requirements but it seems like this is not the case? Or is the antique engine Beth uses simply incapable of doing better?
LordVampyre

Supercharged_Z06 said:
Paid for the full-up game when it was first released. Not going to pay for it all over again (full price) just to get the same game with VR support grafted in. Had they considered offering a DLC VR upgrade to existing owners of Fallout 4, say for $19, I *may* have bitten. Smacks too much of a cheap Bethesda re-release money grab at this point - especially with all the mixed reviews pouring in as to the VR support implementation quality.
Totally agree. Cant see paying twice for the same game especially for some reason I just cant get into Fallout 4... dont know what it is... But for 20.00 Id be willing to give it a try in VR and see if that makes a difference.
 
Hakaba

Since it’s been a couple months, how was it? Did VR really give it depth or gameplay it did not have before?
 
noko

Hakaba said:
Since it’s been a couple months, how was it? Did VR really give it depth or gameplay it did not have before?
Still hooked, been playing VR games more than regular games, just did a round in Serious Sam The Last Hope - will be going back to The Talos Principle shortly.
 
DPI

Hate to necro this thread, but to point out the comedy that it took five years before there was finally a GPU (RTX 4090) powerful enough to brute force a smooth, non-stuttering framerate for this game in VR. A 3090 did not cut it.

Skyrim VR still has vastly more polish, popularity, optimization, modding community and momentum than F4VR, but I always preferred post-apocalyptic SciFi to wizards and fantasy. Perhaps time for another playthrough.

For the best experience, it's a pretty hefty install however, but this is a one-stop guide to make F4VR as good as it gets: Fallout VR Essentials Overhaul by wabbajack
 
