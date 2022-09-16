EVGA no longer making GPUs!

Skyhopper01
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jul 6, 2021
- Messages
- 117
Wow, just watched the breaking news video from gamers nexus, this is very sad!
Tell me about it. I have had a few EVGA cards over the years, always thought they were priced well. Their service and support is in a different league compared to brands like asus and msi.Holy crap. They've been my brand of choice for many years. Feels like ASUS = always overpriced and stuff from Zotac, Galax, etc. is mostly crap. Guess I'm rolling with MSI and Gigabyte now.
They produced ES of RTX-40 series but will not be selling them.is it April 1st?...are they just skipping the next-gen 4000 series or permanently exiting the GPU market?
Apparently at the current pricing, EVGA is losing money on all the high end 30 series cards like 3080 and up.Nvidia treats AIB like shit. Jay Z 2 cents asked EVGA is they are losing money selling a 3090ti at $1400. The answer is yes. This is while Nvidia is selling their own 3090ti on Bestbuy for $1100.
Darn, they've been my go to since the 7800GT.