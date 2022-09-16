EVGA no longer making GPUs!

I've purchased EVGA video cards since the 7800 GT came out in 2006. I just bought my 27th video card from them a few months ago. To say I will miss them is an understatement.
 
Holy crap. They've been my brand of choice for many years. Feels like ASUS = always overpriced and stuff from Zotac, Galax, etc. is mostly crap. Guess I'm rolling with MSI and Gigabyte now.
 
Domingo said:
Holy crap. They've been my brand of choice for many years. Feels like ASUS = always overpriced and stuff from Zotac, Galax, etc. is mostly crap. Guess I'm rolling with MSI and Gigabyte now.
Tell me about it. I have had a few EVGA cards over the years, always thought they were priced well. Their service and support is in a different league compared to brands like asus and msi.
 
is it April 1st?...are they just skipping the next-gen 4000 series or permanently exiting the GPU market?
 
Pretty interesting. So they'll run out of sellable inventory by 2022 and keep some for warranty. I wonder how that is going to impact warranty claims a few years from now.
 
Nvidia treats AIB like shit. Jay Z 2 cents asked EVGA is they are losing money selling a 3090ti at $1400. The answer is yes. This is while Nvidia is selling their own 3090ti on Bestbuy for $1100.
 
quiktake said:
Nvidia treats AIB like shit. Jay Z 2 cents asked EVGA is they are losing money selling a 3090ti at $1400. The answer is yes. This is while Nvidia is selling their own 3090ti on Bestbuy for $1100.
Apparently at the current pricing, EVGA is losing money on all the high end 30 series cards like 3080 and up.
 
I kinda wonder how long they're going to operate strictly off their PSU, Mobo, and accessories alone. The times I've had to contact them for RMA's and such, they've been ultra-responsive and did a fantastic job. Comparable to Corsair, who I've also had very similar experiences with. Other major PC OEM's...not so much. Hopefully they find some other major niche to stay relevant.
 
