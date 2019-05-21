Elden Ring (From Software RPG)

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by polonyc2, May 21, 2019.

Page 1 of 2
  1. May 21, 2019 #1
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    Back in March, a rumor regarding a new RPG developed by From Software with George RR Martin consulting/writing started circulating online....while it’s no surprise that the developer is working on a new game, the fact that this game is allegedly written by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R Martin made the rumor quite noteworthy...and it seems like this game is indeed real and will be announced soon

    A post on 4Chan shared more details on this game, which is apparently going to be called Great Rune and it will have a Norse Mythology theme...the game is considered to be the true successor to the Dark Souls game, but it will bring some drastic changes to the formula...the game will apparently be announced during Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference...

    https://www.gamesradar.com/george-r-r-martin-fromsoftware-game-e3-norse-great-rune/
     
    polonyc2, May 21, 2019
    polonyc2, May 21, 2019
    #1
  2. May 22, 2019 #2
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,146
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    Can you provide a different link? I refuse to disable my adblock in order to view that site.
     
    Derangel, May 22, 2019
    Derangel, May 22, 2019
    #2
    Armenius likes this.
  3. May 22, 2019 #3
    Gabe3

    Gabe3 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,090
    Joined:
    May 23, 2006
    use uBlock Origin. it blocks the ads and sites dont know about it.
     
    Gabe3, May 22, 2019
    Gabe3, May 22, 2019
    #3
    Armenius and polonyc2 like this.
  4. May 22, 2019 #4
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    here's another link...this is still not 100% confirmed but based on all the articles and posts that came out earlier today it's as close to an official confirmation...I posted an article in the Sekiro thread about this in March when the rumors first started to come out...

    https://www.vg247.com/2019/05/21/great-rune-from-software-collaboration-with-george-r-r-martin-rpg/
     
    polonyc2, May 22, 2019
    polonyc2, May 22, 2019
    #4
  5. May 22, 2019 #5
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Messages:
    19,724
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2014
    Armenius, May 22, 2019
    Armenius, May 22, 2019
    #5
  6. May 22, 2019 #6
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,265
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    I hope it has Multiplayer is all I'm asking some of us just suck at Sekiro and had to use cheats =)
     
    Comixbooks, May 22, 2019
    Comixbooks, May 22, 2019
    #6
  7. May 26, 2019 #7
    jiminator

    jiminator Capt Obvious

    Messages:
    11,304
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2007
     
    jiminator, May 26, 2019
    jiminator, May 26, 2019
    #7
    Armenius likes this.
  8. Jun 5, 2019 #8
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,265
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    Comixbooks, Jun 5, 2019
    Comixbooks, Jun 5, 2019
    #8
  9. Jun 5, 2019 #9
    TheToE!

    TheToE! [H] Brewmaster

    Messages:
    6,830
    Joined:
    May 17, 2005
    Nice, if it goes EGS exclusive I'll be pissed.
     
    TheToE!, Jun 5, 2019
    TheToE!, Jun 5, 2019
    #9
  10. Jun 5, 2019 #10
    jiminator

    jiminator Capt Obvious

    Messages:
    11,304
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2007
    The japanese don't appear to be greedy fucks like much the rest of the world. Nier just announced 4 million sales, and they were happy with that.
    Western developers would call that an abysmal failure.
     
    jiminator, Jun 5, 2019
    jiminator, Jun 5, 2019
    #10
  11. Jun 5, 2019 #11
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,146
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    Nier had a much lower budget than most AAA games as well. Also the same publisher praising Nier’s sales has called the sales of all the Tomb Raider reboots disappointing.

    Beyond that you should look at Japanese DLC and microtransaction practices before putting them on a pedestal.
     
    Derangel, Jun 5, 2019
    Derangel, Jun 5, 2019
    #11
  12. Jun 5, 2019 #12
    jiminator

    jiminator Capt Obvious

    Messages:
    11,304
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2007
    eh, someone just wrote an article on steam, on how they have changed from being a gaming company into something else, abandoning all their games in the process because 40% of all game sales (at that time, now 30%) is a fuckton more money than 100% of just valve game sales. Then there are big crocodile tears because epic only gouges game companies a little bit in comparison. the main problem of capitalism is that there is never any concept of "enough". Being successful increases valuation. Increased valuation demands a comparable increase in success to justify the valuation. This then results in just tons of schemes to get more money out of players. Multiple versions of the same products, DLC, season passes, microtransactions and so forth. It never ends and it can't end else the company becomes a failure. Companies continually fail, desperate companies produce trash products with the intent of adding content and fixing problems after the fact. Sure, neir is not perfect. The asian market has its own issues. The whole "you guys all have phones right?" - that came about because of the asian mobile gaming market and the way they do microtransactions.
     
    jiminator, Jun 5, 2019
    jiminator, Jun 5, 2019
    #12
  13. Jun 7, 2019 #13
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    As E3 2019 gets closer, the leaks just keep coming...the latest confirms the rumored collaboration between From Software (Dark Souls, Sekiro) and George RR Martin, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire series upon which Game of Thrones is based...this latest leak suggests the new game is called Elden Ring, and the first artwork from it has been published online...

    https://www.pcgamer.com/elden-ring-grand-rune-from-software-george-r-r-martin/
     
    Last edited: Jun 7, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 7, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 7, 2019
    #13
  14. Jun 8, 2019 #14
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,265
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    I really hope this game has multiplayer I got fed up with sekiro even after cheating mid game.
     
    Comixbooks, Jun 8, 2019
    Comixbooks, Jun 8, 2019
    #14
  15. Jun 8, 2019 #15
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,146
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    If it does I hope it isn't forced multiplayer. I hated people invading my game in in their other titles, but I didn't want to disconnect from the net because I liked being able to summon help if and when I wanted it.
     
    Derangel, Jun 8, 2019
    Derangel, Jun 8, 2019
    #15
  16. Jun 8, 2019 #16
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,265
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    I had that problem with Demon Souls but I got used to it.
     
    Comixbooks, Jun 8, 2019
    Comixbooks, Jun 8, 2019
    #16
  17. Jun 8, 2019 #17
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    I'm guessing this is going to be more of a Souls-like game then Sekiro...so I'm expecting MP...GRRM and Hidetaka Miyazaki is a dream pairing...I hope it lives up to the hype...I've never been disappointed in a From Software title so I'm expecting this to be epic
     
    polonyc2, Jun 8, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 8, 2019
    #17
  18. Jun 9, 2019 #18
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    From Software's George R.R. Martin game, Elden Ring has been revealed - here's the unveiling trailer...

     
    Last edited: Jun 9, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 9, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 9, 2019
    #18
    Comixbooks and odditory like this.
  19. Jun 9, 2019 #19
    jiminator

    jiminator Capt Obvious

    Messages:
    11,304
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2007
    "coming to xbox one".... I would imagine that would mean sooner rather than later.... I hope it is not going to be 3 years....
     
    jiminator, Jun 9, 2019
    jiminator, Jun 9, 2019
    #19
  20. Jun 9, 2019 #20
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    March 2020 is my guess...From Software usually releases their games in March...
     
    polonyc2, Jun 9, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 9, 2019
    #20
  21. Jun 9, 2019 #21
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    Elden Ring will be more Dark Souls than Sekiro and way bigger than both

    To prepare you for the undiscovered world of Elden Ring, we sat down with Miyazaki-san to get some exclusive insights on the experience that awaits you...

    https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2019/06/09/hidetaka-miyazaki-and-george-rr-martin-present-elden-ring/

    fantastic interview...GRRM seems to have had a lot of input into the overall mythology...this might be my most anticipated gaming title ever...sounds like a truly epic game
     
    polonyc2, Jun 9, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 9, 2019
    #21
    Comixbooks, odditory and Rattle like this.
  22. Jun 9, 2019 #22
    Rattle

    Rattle 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,714
    Joined:
    Apr 10, 2007
    Sickness . I hope MP is like the souls games that shit is fun as hell.
     
    Rattle, Jun 9, 2019
    Rattle, Jun 9, 2019
    #22
    odditory likes this.
  23. Jun 9, 2019 #23
    jiminator

    jiminator Capt Obvious

    Messages:
    11,304
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2007
    Its going to be anticipated... but for all the character arcs and development GoT had tons of trash arcs and the end result was that the HBO series ending was pure dud. HBO writers can be blamed for a lot of that but I don't doubt the major arc was GRRMs outline.
     
    jiminator, Jun 9, 2019
    jiminator, Jun 9, 2019
    #23
  24. Jun 9, 2019 #24
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    even if the outline is the same I'm fairly confident that the journey to the end will be much better in the books...the TV version was amazing for the first 4 seasons when they followed the books...but once they passed (A Storm of Swords) the writing took a noticeable drop and they went all in with expensive dragon CGI battles versus amazing character arcs
     
    polonyc2, Jun 9, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 9, 2019
    #24
  25. Jun 9, 2019 #25
    jiminator

    jiminator Capt Obvious

    Messages:
    11,304
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2007
    eh, I guess the biggest issue I have with it, there was nothing satisfying about the ending. Like when you complete a series and think damn that was good, true HBO was like that the first series but then they burned Shireen... But even GRRMs books had shitty arcs. Like the whole Reek and the fake Arya BS. Or the knight who was going to rescue the daughter from the south and died for nothing. His books are padded with bullshit. The one before the last one was barely readable it was so boring.
     
    jiminator, Jun 9, 2019
    jiminator, Jun 9, 2019
    #25
  26. Jun 9, 2019 #26
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    I agree that the first 3 books were amazing and the last 2 less so...Feast for Crows was definitely the weakest...the series was originally intended to be a trilogy and then GRRM decided to extend it and it shows...the ending of A Storm of Swords (Book 3) almost feels like a pseudo ending or at the very least the start of a new journey for a lot of the characters...either way I think the book ending will be more satisfying then the TV ending because there are a bunch of characters that were never on the show (Lady Stoneheart etc) plus some important characters are still alive in the books (Ser Barriston Selmy) that were killed on the show...so even if the basic beats are the same I think GRRM's writing style will elevate the books
     
    polonyc2, Jun 9, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 9, 2019
    #26
  27. Jun 10, 2019 #27
    odditory

    odditory [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,821
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    Annnd I just lost my mud and achieved fruition simultaneously.

    Dark Souls is truly my desert island videogame series, and Miyazaki is a genius. Between this and Cyberpunk, pinch me - I'm excited about games again.
     
    Last edited: Jun 10, 2019
    odditory, Jun 10, 2019
    odditory, Jun 10, 2019
    #27
  28. Jun 10, 2019 #28
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,265
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    Co op?
     
    Comixbooks, Jun 10, 2019
    Comixbooks, Jun 10, 2019
    #28
  29. Jun 10, 2019 #29
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    I'm guessing yes...they keep talking about how this is more like Dark Souls then Sekiro so I'm expecting MP...but since this is the next evolution of Souls I expect it to play a bit differently...maybe only a limited amount of summoning?
     
    polonyc2, Jun 10, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 10, 2019
    #29
  30. Jun 10, 2019 #30
    Lmah2x

    Lmah2x Gawd

    Messages:
    895
    Joined:
    Apr 3, 2014
    I just hope it is challenging. I like Dark Souls lore how it is already, but it could be interesting what GRRM's input can do to delivery a story in a Miyazaki game.
     
    Lmah2x, Jun 10, 2019
    Lmah2x, Jun 10, 2019
    #30
  31. Jun 10, 2019 #31
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    Miyazaki has confirmed that the challenge will remain...

    Do you believe this title will turn out to be a very From-like and challenging game?

    Miyazaki: Yes, I do. The importance we place on the joy the player experiences through overcoming challenges will be the same as it is in our other titles. I believe it will prove to be a very satisfying experience
     
    polonyc2, Jun 10, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 10, 2019
    #31
    Rattle and Lmah2x like this.
  32. Jul 21, 2019 #32
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,265
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    Basically going to skip Code Vein and The Surge 2 and get this game instead I've been playing From Software titles since Kings Field 1.
     
    Comixbooks, Jul 21, 2019
    Comixbooks, Jul 21, 2019
    #32
  33. Jul 21, 2019 #33
    jiminator

    jiminator Capt Obvious

    Messages:
    11,304
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2007
    LOL you may be waiting a while, there is no release date yet whereas the other 2 will be very soon
     
    jiminator, Jul 21, 2019
    jiminator, Jul 21, 2019
    #33
    Armenius likes this.
  34. Jul 21, 2019 #34
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    From Software likes to release their games in March/April so I was hoping for March 2020 with Elden Ring but it's looking less and less likely...
     
    polonyc2, Jul 21, 2019
    polonyc2, Jul 21, 2019
    #34
  35. Jul 21, 2019 #35
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,265
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    I can wait a year or two
     
    Comixbooks, Jul 21, 2019
    Comixbooks, Jul 21, 2019
    #35
  36. Jul 21, 2019 #36
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    the game with the most potential while waiting for Elden Ring would be Nioh 2...
     
    polonyc2, Jul 21, 2019
    polonyc2, Jul 21, 2019
    #36
  37. Jul 21, 2019 #37
    jiminator

    jiminator Capt Obvious

    Messages:
    11,304
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2007
    People complained that Nioh 2 will be more of the same, but I like that, since the original formula was really good
     
    jiminator, Jul 21, 2019
    jiminator, Jul 21, 2019
    #37
    Armenius and Andym22 like this.
  38. Aug 4, 2019 #38
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,991
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    polonyc2, Aug 4, 2019
    polonyc2, Aug 4, 2019
    #38
  39. Aug 4, 2019 #39
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,265
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    Comixbooks, Aug 4, 2019
    Comixbooks, Aug 4, 2019
    #39
  40. Aug 4, 2019 #40
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,265
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    Somone needs to sneak in a cellphone in their shoe or something.
     
    Comixbooks, Aug 4, 2019
    Comixbooks, Aug 4, 2019
    #40
Page 1 of 2