Elden Ring (From Software RPG)

Back in March, a rumor regarding a new RPG developed by From Software with George RR Martin consulting/writing started circulating online....while it’s no surprise that the developer is working on a new game, the fact that this game is allegedly written by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R Martin made the rumor quite noteworthy...and it seems like this game is indeed real and will be announced soon A post on 4Chan shared more details on this game, which is apparently going to be called Great Rune and it will have a Norse Mythology theme...the game is considered to be the true successor to the Dark Souls game, but it will bring some drastic changes to the formula...the game will apparently be announced during Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference... https://www.gamesradar.com/george-r-r-martin-fromsoftware-game-e3-norse-great-rune/