I just read this shit. It is utterly unintelligible.I consider myself to have a pretty large vocabulary, but reading this jargon-filled nonsense is impossible. It ammounts to gobbledygook. What on earth is a TPSO?Heck, a google search for TPSO turns up a bunch of Sheriffs departments for parishes in Louisiana starting with the letter T, but nothing else.What I gather from context though is that apparently there was an old rule in place that only required them to report sales in excess of $20k or if there were more than 200 transactions in a year.That was apparently changed to a $600 reporting limit which was supposed to be implemented for tax year 2022, but they delayed implementation to 2023.Now what does reportable mean? Ok, so ebay or other third parties have to report the transaction, but what are the rules regarding what is actually taxable?I can totally understand that this makes sense for those who make their living selling shit online, but average people just selling their old stuff in online classifieds should never have to pay any taxes on that shit. If that is the intent, then it is pitchfork time.