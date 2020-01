For all of Dying Light's successes—the fluid first-person parkour, the gory combat, and rewarding if lightweight RPG systems—storytelling and worldbuilding were not one of them...and lead designer Tymon Smektala agrees...the hordes of infected aren't really the focus in Dying Light 2..."This is not just a zombie game where zombies are chasing you and that's it," Smektala explains..."We want to tell people that, hey, this is quite different and this is bigger...We're not talking that much about the infected or the zombies because we want the players to realize this is more about the humans this time around."...seems weird to even call this Dying Light 2 as it almost seems like a different game altogether...