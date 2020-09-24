Ducked a Bullet with 3090?

DarkSideA8
I posted this vid in another thread - but I think it worthy of its own discussion.
The first part talks about the folly of buying a 3090 for 8k gaming (which, frankly, common sense should have told us...). However the second half has benches vs an OverClocked 3080 and a regular 3080 FE... and I'm not seeing the value proposition, for anyone other than media creation folks.
For those of us who are 'average to power' consumers of media... 3080 seems plenty fine. Presuming they quit dribbling them out.
