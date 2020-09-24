Ducked a Bullet with 3090?

I posted this vid in another thread - but I think it worthy of its own discussion.


The first part talks about the folly of buying a 3090 for 8k gaming (which, frankly, common sense should have told us...). However the second half has benches vs an OverClocked 3080 and a regular 3080 FE... and I'm not seeing the value proposition, for anyone other than media creation folks.

For those of us who are 'average to power' consumers of media... 3080 seems plenty fine. Presuming they quit dribbling them out.
 
Wondering why they didn't overclock the 3090 for comparison. Looking forward to seeing what it can do under water.
 
MavericK

I think people who bought it should have already known roughly what they were getting - we've had leaked benchmarks that turned out to be totally accurate for awhile now.
 
Stryker7314 said:
Wondering why they didn't overclock the 3090 for comparison. Looking forward to seeing what it can do under water.
They did overclock it (see the power section), not sure why no gaming benchmarks with the OC though. Maybe it wasn't fully stable?
 
Well, what happens to the 10GB of RAM on the 3080 when games start coming out with even higher resolution textures?

I have a feeling that some games will end up being able to use more than 10GB RAM in the not too distant future.
 
No real bullet ducked. Everyone following the cards closely knew this would be the result. It is perhaps a little more underwhelming at 4k and especially 1440p than might have been expected initially. After we all saw how the cards were mostly built around accelerating high resolutions like 4k it was pretty apparent that the 3090 wasn't going to be 40-50% faster. Which is a bummer.

But it is still an undisputed monster for certain work applications.
 
cyclone3d said:
Well, what happens to the 10GB of RAM on the 3080 when games start coming out with even higher resolution textures?

I have a feeling that some games will end up being able to use more than 10GB RAM in the not too distant future.
I feel the same way, I like the 3080 a lot, but is it a viable card for 4-5 years? I don't want to upgrade in a year or so just because Im running out of vram, its happened when I owed the GTX 970. I had the card not even a year and I was already hitting the wall with vram, I hardly got much use from the 970 at all before upgrading again.
 
MavericK said:
They did overclock it (see the power section), not sure why no gaming benchmarks with the OC though. Maybe it wasn't fully stable?
Maybe it didn't help their "not worth it argument." I get the price performance ratio is abysmal but if they're going to overclock a card and compare it to a stock card we aren't getting all the information. What if the overclocked 3090 kept it's lead and put the fps at just the sweet spot for 4k. 4k res is becoming more common with 4k OLED's being used, and some folks don't want 110fps, they want 120 instead. Or instead of 53fps it does 60fps, so that it's the first "4k capable" card.

They may just be waiting to put it on water so folks can see what it really can do in a separate review.

Looking forward to a Kingpin variant in a few months.
 
cyclone3d said:
Well, what happens to the 10GB of RAM on the 3080 when games start coming out with even higher resolution textures?

I have a feeling that some games will end up being able to use more than 10GB RAM in the not too distant future.
I’d rather turn my textures down to high from very high in those edge case circumstances than drop an extra $800. Now if the 3090 offered at least a 30% performance boost over the 3080 in that $800 as well then I’d be more inclined.

The 3080 with 20GB of VRAM will be the sweet spot if it comes in at or below $1000. You’ll have all your bases covered even in the “what if” scenarios with VRAM limitations. And you won’t be out $800 bucks for a measly 10% performance increase.
 
cyclone3d said:
Well, what happens to the 10GB of RAM on the 3080 when games start coming out with even higher resolution textures?

I have a feeling that some games will end up being able to use more than 10GB RAM in the not too distant future.
Games aren't going to come out with even higher res textures just-because. There are no gaming awards given for Most-VRAM-Used. Developers are going to cater to 10GB/8GB/6GB for 3080/3070/3060 respectively because those are the new defacto's.

"But I saw a benchmark for this one game that showed 24GB VRAM used on a 3090, so 10GB cards must not be enough" -- no, games that just preallocate the max available VRAM don't mean anything.

"But 16GB shared memory in teh consoles" --- no, consoles are irrelevant.
 
