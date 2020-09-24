Ducked a Bullet with 3090?

MavericK said: They did overclock it (see the power section), not sure why no gaming benchmarks with the OC though. Maybe it wasn't fully stable? Click to expand...

Maybe it didn't help their "not worth it argument." I get the price performance ratio is abysmal but if they're going to overclock a card and compare it to a stock card we aren't getting all the information. What if the overclocked 3090 kept it's lead and put the fps at just the sweet spot for 4k. 4k res is becoming more common with 4k OLED's being used, and some folks don't want 110fps, they want 120 instead. Or instead of 53fps it does 60fps, so that it's the first "4k capable" card.They may just be waiting to put it on water so folks can see what it really can do in a separate review.Looking forward to a Kingpin variant in a few months.