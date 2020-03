Graphics notes:

Hard to really see what graphics are going to be like when the video is limited to 720p. Obviously the single player demo had a person that was cheating (to have all weps) and to demonstrate them. They only showed a few enemy types in a small confined area of one level (basically 80% of the video is the player circling around one area as enemies come in 1-3 at a time). Also notable is as per usual the demo player sucked.

-Models of the enemies look good from what I could see. High-poly.

-AI was terrible... still. Of course this isn't final, and we have no idea what the difficulty was, but seemed bad. If the difficulty scaling is just life and damage, that would be a disappointment.

-Smoke/haze effects looked great

-Level design looked meh: but like I noted earlier, they basically circled around one tiny area for the whole demo

-Appears to have localized damage on enemies as demonstrated in the first video. To great effect. Nice to see id pushing for that for so long after SoF.

-It will be interesting to see how far id pushes the graphics on this game. As generally they always do something crazy, and I doubt that these demos show the extreme level of detail the engine can bring. Prepare to finally have something that can flex Titans.

-Until we can see a high res video or we're further along to perhaps a demo, it's hard to comment more on the graphics end of things.







Gameplay mechanics I noticed

-Health drops from all enemies as well as a smattering of ammunition: The ammunition type didn't seem to necessarily correlate to the enemy type. So either it's random, it gives you the ammunition type you used to kill the enemy, or this demo doesn't accurately show the way ammo and health drops occur from enemies. So this method of health is clearly in lieu of auto-regenerative health or of course the traditional health packs. It will be interesting to see how this mechanic or indeed a combination of mechanics scales with difficulty.

-Double Jumping: Surprised to see this in any FPS, but it may be a hold over from other new console FPSs. The one that immediately comes to mind is Metroid. It does show the player character in some sort of suit, which brings up the next thing...

-Limited/no fall damage: The exoskeleton has several different abilities and that apparently is one of them.

-Wall climbing: So not directly a height limited jump. Also more than likely combined with the double jump. This mechanic will mean that jump distances can be farther, as the player will only need to make it to an edge rather than directly on top of the intended object.

-Enemies change color to indicate some sort of quick kill mechanic: Of course without playing the game we don't know if that's just a button press or if other stuff is required. I personally don't know how I feel about this mechanic being in Doom. I suppose id is trying to modernize the game, but it doesn't feel like the classic for sure.

-Weapons are classic doom. Doesn't look like there are any surprises there. They look different, they might "unload" ammo differently, but looks to be the standard id fair. They teased the BFG at the end.