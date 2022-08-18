Do your firmware updates before installing KB5012170

Many OEM machines come with Bitlocker enabled, or many users have chosen to enable BitLocker during their windows configuration.

Microsoft patches some known security exploits in KB2012170, and if your UEFI firmware is out of date it breaks some things causing you to have to track down and enter your Bitlocker Recovery Key (not terribly hard but annoying)

It also may change your HDD configuration from Raid to ACHI (not hard to change but annoying if you aren't expecting it to change on you)

It's totally an OEM issue but an annoying one to say the least.

This has been a public service announcement brought to you by one tired IT guy who didn't need this crap on a Thursday morning!