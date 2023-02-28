Diablo IV: System Requirements

Minimum Requirements for PCtSettings to run the Diablo IV Open Beta at 1080p native resolution /720p render resolution, low graphics settings, 30 fps.Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10Processor: Intel Core 15-2500K or AMD FX-8100Memory: 8 GB RAMGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280DirectX: Version 12Storage: SSD with 45 GB avallable spaceinternet: Broadband ConnectionRecommended Specifications for PCSettings to run the Diablo IV Beta at 1080p resolution, medium graphicssettings, 6Ofps.OS: 64-bit Windows 10Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300XMemory: 16 GB RAMGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 370Directx: Version 12Storage: SSD with 45 GB available spaceInternet: Broadband Connection"Diablo IV will attempt to run on hardware below minimumspecifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and Integrated GPUS.However, the game experience may be signficantly diminished.Live dev stream happening right now.