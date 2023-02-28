Diablo IV: System Requirements

Minimum Requirements for PCt
Settings to run the Diablo IV Open Beta at 1080p native resolution /
720p render resolution, low graphics settings, 30 fps.
Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core 15-2500K or AMD FX-8100
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: SSD with 45 GB avallable space
internet: Broadband Connection
Recommended Specifications for PC
Settings to run the Diablo IV Beta at 1080p resolution, medium graphics
settings, 6Ofps.
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 370
Directx: Version 12
Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space
Internet: Broadband Connection
"Diablo IV will attempt to run on hardware below minimum
specifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and Integrated GPUS.
However, the game experience may be signficantly diminished.
Live dev stream happening right now.
