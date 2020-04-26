Developer Attempts 'Doom' Clone for the Amiga 500

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,765
Anyone excited? I've never really been a Doom player myself.
"KK of the demo scene group Altair is making a Doom clone for the Amiga 500. The system requirements are a mere 7 Mhz Amiga 500 with 1 MB of RAM!
Have a look:
Dread Ep 01 — making "Doom" clone for Amiga 500
Dread Ep 02 — "Doom" clone for Amiga 500 — Laying out the map...
You can find KK/Altair at the English Amiga Board."
https://slashdot.org/
"KK of the demo scene group Altair is making a Doom clone for the Amiga 500. The system requirements are a mere 7 Mhz Amiga 500 with 1 MB of RAM!
Have a look:
Dread Ep 01 — making "Doom" clone for Amiga 500
Dread Ep 02 — "Doom" clone for Amiga 500 — Laying out the map...
You can find KK/Altair at the English Amiga Board."
https://slashdot.org/