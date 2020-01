No it's not.

Windows 7 Pro is comparable to W10 Pro regarding capabilities. x64 supported, quite same amount of RAM supported, same number of cores supported. Until last W10 update 1903, Windows 7 was much faster and supported better multithreading and multiple core...

AND the UI is much better. You're faster on W7 UI than on W10 especially if you have a super-big screen or multiple screens.

So, for now, because I can use expensive sofwtare that would become incompatible with W10 through updates, I stay on Windows 7 which is much much better for me. Not all the people are gaming online or running servers... in fact there may be plenty on this forum but very few in the real world. And if you look at the professionals they all prefer Windows 7. Windows 10 has an unprofessional policy. People don't want to lose time on computers for the computer industry sake. They want to do their job easily without any fuss. Windows 7 si good for that, Windows 10 is not. I'm not working for Microsoft. I'm working for myself.



And there won't be anything special that will make Windows 10 better regarding capabilities. Intel can put an AVX 2048 in all his CPU, he will only lose silicon space and make their CPU hotter. Won't be an advantage to use these. I also don't care about any 3% speed optimization...

And also CUDA and OpenCL do work on Windows 7 the same and DirectX11 is so much okay against DirectX12 and supported for plenty of time.

And again Windows 7 Pro is ultra-compatible with all the software published until now and that make a lot of professional software that you don't want to buy, to buy again and to rent just because of Windows 10 forced updates that made your older software incompatible. Windows 10 even has the habit to uninstall software that it thinks are incompatible even though they aren't.

